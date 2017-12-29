Congress MLA Asha Kumari Slaps Woman Constable, And Then This Happened

In a video, Congress MLA Asha Kumari can be seen slapping a woman constable and getting slapped back. She was allegedly denied entry by the police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting in Shimla, reports ANI.

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss
— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

However, the Congress MLA has apologized saying that she shouldn't have lost her temper.

"She ( woman constable) abused me and pushed me, she should have shown restraint, I am her mother's age, but yes I agree I should not have lost my temper. I apologize," Asha Kumari said to ANI.

Asha Kumari is the All India Congress Committee secretary and AICC in-charge of Punjab. She is also a member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Dalhousie.

During a day-long visit to Shimla, the Congress President will review the party's performance in the recently-held Himachal Pradesh assembly election.

Rahul will meet party legislators, defeated party candidates and district presidents, and discuss with them the reasons for the defeat.

The meeting is being held at the Rajiv Bhawan, the party's headquarters in Shimla.

He will address a meet of party workers later in the day.

The Congress was defeated by the BJP in the hill state where it had been in power for the last five years. The party managed to bag just 21 seats out of 68, while the BJP won 44 seats.

According to party sources, the Congress president will seek the views of party workers and evolve ways to strengthen the party in the state.

He has already held a similar post-poll review in Gujarat, where the party failed to regain power even after over 22 years of BJP rule, despite putting up a spirited fight.

