Congress Conspiring With Pakistan To Defeat Modi: Uma Bharti

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti on Monday attacked the Congress party and said that their leaders have joined hands with Pakistan in order to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"When India and Pakistan fought for Bangladesh, at that time being the leader of Opposition, Atal Bihari Vajpayee said in the Parliament that the Jana Sangh stands with (then Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi, Indian armed forces and the government because we have to defeat Pakistan (Jab Bangladesh ko lekar India-Pakistan war hua uss samay Atal Bihari Vajpayee ne vipaksh ke neta ki haisiyat se Parliament mein kaha ab Jana Sangh Indira Gandhi ke saath,Bharat ki senaon aur sarkar ke saath khada rahega kyunki hamein Pakistan ko harana hai)," Bharti said.



"But when India carried surgical strike, Congress leaders called our Army Chief 'gunda'. Congress leader went to Pakistan and said there that they have to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This means that they joined hands with Pakistan and are conspiring to defeat Prime Minister Modi. (Lekin jab surgical strike hua to Congress netaon ne hamare thal senadhyaksh ko gunda keh diya.Congress ke neta Pakistan gaye aur wahan jaakar kaha Modi ko kaise harana hai,yani inhone Pakistan ke saath milkar Modi ko harane ki saazish rachi)," she added.



Bharti's statement comes days after Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over the weekend said that Prime Minister Modi was jealous of him as Imran Khan did not invite him to attend his swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan's Prime Minister.



"Prime Minister Modi is jealous of me for obvious reasons. PM Modi did not receive the invitation from Imran Khan to attend his swearing-in ceremony," said Sidhu while addressing media persons in Chhattisgarh.

(ANI)