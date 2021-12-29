Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Cong Should Apologise For Foisting False Cases Against Hindu Organisations: CM Adityanath On Malegaon Blast Case

He also took a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the income tax raids on a Kanpur-based perfume trader, saying this shows why Yadav was opposing demonetisation.

Cong Should Apologise For Foisting False Cases Against Hindu Organisations: CM Adityanath On Malegaon Blast Case
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. | PTI Photo

Cong Should Apologise For Foisting False Cases Against Hindu Organisations: CM Adityanath On Malegaon Blast Case
2021-12-29T22:08:22+05:30
Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:08 pm

Attacking the Congress over the claims of a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the party of "nurturing" terrorists and foisting false cases against Hindu organisations when in power.

The witness, who turned hostile, on Tuesday old Mumbai's special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court that ATS officers had forced him to take the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS members in the terror case. "This mischief of the Congress is a crime against the country and its leaders should apologise to the people," Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting during the BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra here.

"How the Congress played with the country is not hidden. When in government, they encouraged and nurtured terrorists and fake cases were foisted against Hindu organisations. And now when it is out of government, it opposes all works which are in people's interest," the firebrand BJP leader alleged.

-With PTI Inputs

