Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Commission Summons IPS Officer Param Bir Singh On Anil Deshmukh Corruption Case

The single- member, Justice K U Chandiwal Commission was formed in March this year to probe the allegations of corruption against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

2021-11-26T14:35:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 2:35 pm

Senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh have been summoned before Justice K U Chandiwal commission on November 29, in lieu of probing the charges of corruption levelled by the former Mumbai police commissioner against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Thursday, the commission had warned that if Singh did not appear before it, he would face execution of the bailable warrant issued against him earlier. As the matter came up for hearing on Friday, Singh's lawyer told the commission that the senior IPS officer won't be able to appear during the day as he is in Thane in connection with a case registered against him. The lawyer said Singh was ready to appear on Saturday, but the commission directed him to remain present before it on Monday instead.

Earlier, the commission had fined Singh on multiple times for failing to appear before it. Also, a bailable warrant had also been issued against him by the commission. The former Mumbai police commissioner, declared absconding by a court, appeared before the Mumbai police's crime branch on Thursday to record statement in an extortion case registered against him.

The IPS officer is facing several cases of extortion cases in Maharashtra, including two in Thane city.

Singh has not reported to work since May this year, following his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against Deshmukh, who was then home minister. He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

(With PTI Inputs)

