Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Taliban’s Interim Govt in Afghanistan Receives China's 1st Batch Of Aid Worth USD 31 Million

China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and Acting Minister of Refugee Affairs of the Afghan caretaker government Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani attended the handover ceremony at the airport.

Taliban’s Interim Govt in Afghanistan Receives China's 1st Batch Of Aid Worth USD 31 Million
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Taliban’s Interim Govt in Afghanistan Receives China's 1st Batch Of Aid Worth USD 31 Million
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T16:49:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 4:49 pm

Afghanistan's Taliban government received China's first batch of aid worth  USD 31 million humanitarian assistance, encompassing  emergency supplies such as blankets and jackets.

The China-donated supplies, which arrived at the Kabul International Airport on Wednesday night, have been handed over to the Afghanistan side, state-run Xinhua news agency reported from the Afghan capital.

China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and Acting Minister of Refugee Affairs of the Afghan caretaker government Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani attended the handover ceremony at the airport.

Wang said that amidst many difficulties, China has managed to arrange the emergency humanitarian aid materials for Afghanistan in a short time, which included blankets, down jackets and other winter supplies urgently needed by the Afghan people.

He said China will continue to prepare for other materials, including food aid, which are expected to arrive before long.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Haqqani thanked China for providing the emergency supplies.

Terming China as a “good neighbour and friend of Afghanistan”, Haqqani hoped China could provide further assistance in the future, the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN-TV) reported.

Afghanistan, which faces extremely grave economic and livelihood difficulties, urgently needs assistance from the international community in various fields, he said.

Haqqani said that Afghanistan will honour its commitments to its neighbours and the international community, in an apparent reference to the Taliban’s pledge to form an inclusive government and not to allow foreign militant groups to operate from the Afghanistan territory.

Like the rest of the world, China is yet to officially recognise the Taliban’s interim government. However, it has kept its embassy in Kabul open along with Pakistan and Russia while the missions of other countries were shut after the Afghan militant group took control of the war-torn country last month.

On September 21-22, Special envoys of China, Russia and Pakistan met the top officials of the Taliban’s interim government as well as former Afghan leaders Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul and discussed the formation of an inclusive government, combating terrorism and humanitarian situation.

Besides coordinating closely with Russia on Afghanistan -- China and Pakistan -- who are playing a lead role after the Taliban took over power, are trying to establish a new grouping of countries sharing borders with Afghanistan which are China, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Foreign Ministers of the group held a virtual meeting on September 7.

On September 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in New York that Russia, China, Pakistan and the US are working together to ensure that the Taliban rulers keep up their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading.

He said that the interim government announced by the Taliban does not reflect "the whole gamut of Afghan society -- ethno-religious and political forces -- so we are engaging in contacts. They are ongoing."

"What's most important… is to ensure that the promises that they have proclaimed publicly are kept. And for us, that is the top priority,” Lavrov added.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. On August 15, the capital city of Kabul fell to the insurgents.

The Taliban claimed victory over opposition forces in the last holdout province of Panjshir on September 6, completing their takeover of Afghanistan three weeks after capturing Kabul.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Beijing China Afghanistan Taliban Aid International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

American Airlines Flyer Opens Emergency Door Of Jet And Walks Onto Wing While Plane Lands

American Airlines Flyer Opens Emergency Door Of Jet And Walks Onto Wing While Plane Lands

Why India Should Send Humanitarian Aid To Afghans In Crisis

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted In Campaign Financing Case

Primetta Giacopini: Woman Who Survived Through Spanish Flu And World Wars, Succumbs To Covid-19

Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Shot Dead Inside Bangladesh Refugee Camp

Iranians Grapple For Essentials Amid Soaring Inflation

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Lava Fountains Form In Park

Recent High-Level Interactions Between Israel-Palestine Give 'Window Of Opportunity' For Resumption Of Direct Negotiations: India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from World

Military Units Track Guns Using Tech That Could Aid Foes

Military Units Track Guns Using Tech That Could Aid Foes

UN Supports 5-Point Plan To Stop Violence And Restore Peace In Myanmar

UN Supports 5-Point Plan To Stop Violence And Restore Peace In Myanmar

'Extermination Site' Found Near Mexico's North Border: Officials

'Extermination Site' Found Near Mexico's North Border: Officials

New Zealand Passes Law Which Makes Plotting Terrorist Attacks, Crime

New Zealand Passes Law Which Makes Plotting Terrorist Attacks, Crime

Read More from Outlook

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Bengal By-poll: 48% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Bengal By-poll: 48% Voter Turnout As Mamata Fights For Bhawanipur

Outlook Correspondent / According to the last tally at 3 pm, 48.08% of voters in the Bhawanipur Assembly segment cast their votes to determine whether TMC chief Mamata Banerjee can continue as Bengal CM.

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

IPL 2021: Pride At Stake For Sunrisers Hyderabad Against CSK

The biggest decision for SRH in IPL 2021 has been to drop David Warner, who aggregated just 181 runs at an average of 24.37.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'Pind Clinics' Across Punjab, Free Healthcare In Bid To Woo Voters

Outlook Web Desk / If voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year, Kejriwal outlined 'six guarantees' related to the healthcare that the party would ensure for citizens.

Advertisement