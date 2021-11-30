Chief Minister Attacks Opposition Parties, Says

Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
In 70 years from 1947 to 2017, only two zoological gardens could be set up in Uttar Pradesh, while in the past five years, a zoological garden has been established in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said.

PTI Photo

2021-11-30T10:40:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 10:40 am

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the rival political parties in Uttar Pradesh. He said that in 70 years, the state had only two zoological gardens, while in the last five years, a zoological garden has been set up in Gorakhpur. Lauding the efforts of the forest department, he said 100 crore saplings were planted in the last five years in Uttar Pradesh.

In 70 years from 1947 to 2017, only two zoological gardens could be set up in Uttar Pradesh, while in the past five years, a zoological garden has been established in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said. Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Nawab Wajid Zoological Garden here, Adityanath said the COVID-19 pandemic was a period of problem for the humanity, and also for the animals.

Some lions of the Lion Safari in Etawah also tested positive for COVID-19, which became a reason for concern, he said, and added that owing to proper treatment, the wild animals became healthy. "In this way, the state government saved the human beings as well as the animals from the pandemic," he said. The chief minister also said the state has immense scope for eco-tourism.

The chief minister termed the 100 years of the zoological garden as a "splendid innings", and said a detailed workplan should be made for its progress. 

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur Zoological & Conservation Parks Uttar Pradesh CM COVID-19 Pandemic Forest Department
