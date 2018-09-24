Chhattisgarh Sex CD Scandal: CBI Sends Notice To State Congress Chief

﻿
On October 27 last year, senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from his residence Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad over extortion and blackmailing.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2018
Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CGPCC) president Bhupesh Bhagel
2018-09-24T13:06:52+0530
Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CGPCC) president Bhupesh Baghel got served with a notice by The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asking him to appear in court on Monday.

 The notice was issued in connection with the state Public Work Department (PWD) Minister Rajesh Munat’s alleged sex CD case.  

 The notice was sent to Baghel by CBI on Sunday.

On October 27 last year, senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from his residence Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad over extortion and blackmailing.

Verma was arrested after an FIR was filed against him by a man over a certain 'vulgar' video that featured his boss.

A day after he was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police, an FIR was lodged against the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel and Verma in the case.

Verma, who was arrested in connection with extortion and blackmailing case, had said that he has 'a sex CD 'of the Chhattisgarh minister.

 "I have a sex CD of Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat and that is why the state government is not happy with me," he had said.

 

(ANI)

   

