Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Punjab CM Announces Vigilance Probe In Corruption Cases Including Ones Reported During SAD-BJP Regime

Reiterating his government’s commitment to bring all the culprits involved in the sacrilege cases of the holy scripture Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji to book, CM Channi said that the ongoing investigations in this regard would be brought to the logical end

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi | PTI

2021-11-11T22:37:21+05:30
Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 10:37 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday evening announced that his government would soon get all the cases of corruption and malpractices including the contentious Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), which happened during the decade long SAD-BJP regime, probed by the vigilance department. The inquiry will be aimed at fixing the responsibility of all those involved to allegedly derail the state’s economy by looting the public exchequer for their personal vested interests, Channi said.

While addressing the House after tabling of White Paper on Power Sector (2006-07 to 2020-21), CM Channi said his government was committed to nail all such dishonest leaders of the SAD-BJP government who amassed ill-gotten money through various mafias of sand, transport and drugs.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to bring all the culprits involved in the sacrilege cases of the holy scripture Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji to book, CM Channi said that the ongoing investigations in this regard would be brought to the logical end so that all the perpetrators of this heinous crime should be given an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for others.

Likewise, the big sharks involved in the drug mafia, however high and mighty they may be, would not be spared at any cost, CM Channi said, adding, “No one should consider me weak though I am down-to-earth. I will not brook any pressure from anyone.” CM Channi said he would not be complacent as far as any action by his government for the welfare of the state and its people was concerned.

CM Channi further said that he was quite hopeful that the drug report would be opened on November 18 with the intervention of Punjab & Haryana High Court. He assured the people of Punjab that he would leave no stone unturned to break the backbone of drug mafia and none would be allowed to go scot free.

Training guns at Majithia, the Chief Minister said that Akali leader was trying to intentionally disturb the special session since its start in the morning just to find an excuse to be ousted from the house and finally, he succeeded when the Speaker was compelled to Name him and his party colleagues for the rest of the day. CM Channi said, “Majithia and his party men didn’t have courage to face the criticism against Akali Dal’s misdeeds of rampant corruption and nepotism during its misrule of over 10 years.”

Lambasting the AAP for ridiculing the state government for taking pro-people decisions with an eye on the forthcoming assembly elections, CM Channi said that he was from the humble background and a Aam Aadmi in the real sense being well versed with the genuine concerns and hardships faced by the common people at grass roots level. On this, he won accolades from AAP Raikot MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga, who lauded the path-breaking initiatives taken by the Channi Government within a period of only 50 days. The Chief Minister said, “What AAP’s convener had been trying to appease the different sections of people by making false promises in wake of assembly polls, work has actually been done by us in the letter and spirit within a short span.”

Listing the major landmark decisions of his government, CM Channi said that his government has cancelled the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), slashed the domestic sector power tariff rates by Rs. 3 per unit besides purchasing solar power on the lowest rates of Rs. 2.38 per unit in the state as compared to Rs. 17.38 per unit of the SAD-BJP government.

