CBSE Warns Against Fake Class 12 Hindi (Elective) Question Paper, Requests Not To Circulate It

The Class 12 Hindi (Elective) paper being circulated on the social media was “fake”, the CBSE said today and urged the people not to spread rumours regarding the paper.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to hold the Class 12th Hindi (Elective) examination on April 2.

“...A fake question paper of Class XII - Hindi (Elective) (enclosed) is being circulated on social media i.E. WhatsApp, YouTube etc.," the CBSE said in a release.

It added that the question papers circulating on these social media platforms were either of a previous year or fake.

"Hence, it is requested not to circulate the news about these fake papers, so that the students and other stakeholders are not misled,” the release said.

The board also enclosed the “fake” Hindi paper, which it said was being circulated on the social media, with its statement.

Yesterday, School Education Secretary Anil Swarup had said the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

The announcement had come after the board received complaints that the question papers for the two subjects were leaked.

PTI