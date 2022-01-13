Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Yes Mutual Fund’s Name Changed To White Oak Capital Mutual Fund

Yes Mutual Fund will now be called White Oak Capital Mutual Fund, Aashish P Sommaiyaa, Chief Executive Officer of White Oak Capital, announced in a tweet on Thursday.

Yes Mutual Fund’s Name Changed To White Oak Capital Mutual Fund

Trending

Yes Mutual Fund’s Name Changed To White Oak Capital Mutual Fund
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T12:28:28+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 12:28 pm

Yes Asset Management's name has been changed to White Oak Capital Asset Management with effect from January 12.

Further, Yes Mutual Fund will now be called White Oak Capital Mutual Fund, Aashish P Sommaiyaa, Chief Executive Officer of White Oak Capital, announced in a tweet on Thursday.

He, further, said: "WhiteOakCap has filed equity MF offer documents for regulatory approval".

Founded by Prashant Khemka, formerly CIO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's India Equity and Global Emerging Markets Equity businesses, White Oak Capital group provides investment management and advisory services for equity assets of over Rs 42,000 crore.

In November, White Oak Capital group announced the completion of the transaction to acquire the mutual fund business of Yes Bank.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

GPL Finance and Investments, a subsidiary of White Oak Capital group, had received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to acquire Yes Asset Management from Yes Bank in September.

In August 2020, the private lender had executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 per cent of the equity shareholding of Yes Asset Management (India) Ltd and Yes Trustee Ltd, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Yes Bank, to GPL Finance.

Tags

Press Trust of India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Here Is The Wishlist Of Manufacturing Sector For Budget 2022

Here Is The Wishlist Of Manufacturing Sector For Budget 2022

Indian Startups Raised $42 Billion In 2021: Report

Yezdi Bikes Are Back: Specifications, Price And Other Details Here

Lead Becomes Second Startup To Enter Unicorn Club In 2022

Working Through A Lot Of Challenges With Government, Says Elon Musk

Appellate Tribunal Issues Notices To CCI, Future Coupons Over Amazon's Plea

Piyush Goyal Meets UK Secretary For International Trade Over Free Trade Agreement

Infosys Shares Advance Nearly 2% Post December Quarter Earnings

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

15 Years Of Guru: 5 Facts You Didn't Know About The Film

Advertisement

More from Business

Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Steel Mill At Mundra

Adani Group Partners With POSCO To Set Up $5 Billion Steel Mill At Mundra

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

TCS Gains Over 2% On Announcing Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Plan

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range In Early Session Against US Dollar

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range In Early Session Against US Dollar

India In Debt Trap, Its Youth Disillusioned, Says Global Survey

India In Debt Trap, Its Youth Disillusioned, Says Global Survey

Read More from Outlook

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement