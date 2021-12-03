Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Viacom18 And NBA Sign Announce Multi-Year Broadcasting And Streaming Partnership

As part of the multi-year agreement, Viacom18 channels would televise live coverage of the NBA in English and Hindi from its channels, Vh1 and MTV along with its OTT platforms, Voot and JioTV.

Viacom18 And NBA Sign Announce Multi-Year Broadcasting And Streaming Partnership
Image Source: NBA Website

Trending

Viacom18 And NBA Sign Announce Multi-Year Broadcasting And Streaming Partnership
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T20:07:10+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 8:07 pm

Viacom18 entered into a multi-year broadcasting agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday. The agreement gives Viacom18 broadcast the NBA games in Hindi and English across its channels including  Vh1 and MTV, together with streaming the games on its over-the-top platforms including Voot and JioTV. 

Beginning with the NBA's 75th-anniversary session in 2021-22, Viacom18 would provide live coverage of the association's regular season and marquee events in English and Hindi. The coverage would include live matches, NBA all-star, the NBA Play-in tournament, the NBA playoffs, daily highlights and the finals. The broadcaster would also be creating original NBA-themed programs across its network. 

The chief executive of sports at Viacom18, Anil Jayaraj said the sport is increasingly gaining traction in the country and with this partnership, they could make basketball a mainstream sport.

Head of Youth, Music and Entertainment at Viacom18, Anshul Alilawadi added that during the course of the association, they would be initiating heavily localised marketing outreach and consumer connect programmes to create fandom for the sport. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

In September this year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was appointed the brand ambassador of the NBA in the country. Moreover, the NBA had announced a collaboration with the Lakmé  Fashion Week to celebrate the league's landmark 75th anniversary season. 

Viacom18 is a 51:49 joint venture partnership between Network18 Media Investments owned by Reliance Industries, and North American mass media conglomerate ViacomCBS.

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues -- the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. It along with the International Basketball Federation also jointly operates the Basketball Africa League.

The NBA has established an international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in over 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in over 200 countries and territories on all the continents.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team National Basketball Association (NBA) Viacom18 Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Stock Market Outlook: Know Experts View Before You Start Investing This Week

Stock Market Outlook: Know Experts View Before You Start Investing This Week

Monetary Policy Meet: Will RBI Change Its Key Rates? Know What Experts Say

Inspira Enterprise To Launch Rs 800-Crore IPO In Dec. Check Size, Other Details

Biggest IPOs In 2022: These Top 4 Companies Could Be Gamechanger For Investors

SBI Invites Bids For Selling NPA Account KSK Mahanadi Power

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Add Rs 1.29 Lakh Crore In Market Valuation Last Week

Mukesh Ambani Backs Bills On Data Privacy, Cryptocurrency

SEBI To Stipulate Disclosures For Mutual Fund Schemes With ESG Theme: Ajay Tyagi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Read More from Outlook

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Chinki Sinha / In impoverished neighbourhoods across the world are the true heroes, the unsung stars of hip-hop.

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Outlook Web Desk / Nagaland tension: The mob went on a rampage, demanding immediate action against the security personnel who was involved in the killing of the 13 civilians.

Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About Three All-rounders

Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About Three All-rounders

Jayanta Oinam / Axar Patel has so far claimed 36 wickets in five Test matches in 2021, including five fifers and one 10-wicket haul.

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

Outlook Web Desk / World Soil Day was first celebrated on December 5th 2014, 7 years ago. This year's theme is, 'Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity'.

Advertisement