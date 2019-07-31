﻿
CCD Owner V.G. Siddhartha's 2016 Interview: 'As An Entrepreneur, You Can't Afford To Lose Hope'

In part three of a three-part 'Secret Diary Of An Entrepreneur', Cafe Coffee Day owner V.G. Siddhartha says, 'If you believe your idea is good, you got to pursue it. Dream big for yourself'.

N. Mahalakshmi 31 July 2019
CCD Owner V.G. Siddhartha's 2016 Interview: 'As An Entrepreneur, You Can't Afford To Lose Hope'
Cafe Coffee Day Founder V G Siddhartha. (File photo)
CCD Owner V.G. Siddhartha's 2016 Interview: 'As An Entrepreneur, You Can't Afford To Lose Hope'
I remember the dinner meeting with Mike at Belvedere in 2007 in Bangalore. Mike told me something fundamental that had a profound impact. He said, “In 1992, five people came to me and asked for money, and everyone said don’t because IBM will eat them away, they became Cisco. Then three people came to me and asked for money, everyone said Microsoft will swallow them and they became Google.

If you believe your idea is good, you got to pursue it. Dream big for yourself.” If Microsoft and IBM could not kill some company, which other company in the world could? I thought. I had to chart my own course. Another memorable meeting was at a Hong Kong golf course with Ada Tse from AIG Global Investment Group. I remember her asking me, how big can Coffee Day get? I replied, “One coffee company in the world is valued at $30 billion, we should be at least $10 billion.” That other company has since rerated to $80 billion.

Read the entire story here.

Read part 1 of this series here and part 2 here.

