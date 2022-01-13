Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Twitter Announces Initiatives Ahead Of Assembly Elections In India

Twitter's initiatives are directed towards not just ensuring a high voter turnout but also aiding in ensuring voters are involved, engaged and informed throughout the election cycle.

Twitter Announces Initiatives Ahead Of Assembly Elections In India

Trending

Twitter Announces Initiatives Ahead Of Assembly Elections In India
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T15:46:38+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 3:46 pm

Twitter on Thursday announced a series of initiatives to empower citizens with the right knowledge before they cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10. In all, elections will be held for 690 assembly seats, and 18.3 crore people, including 8.5 crore women, will be eligible to cast their votes in the five states.

"Elections are when people come to Twitter to find credible information about voting, to learn about candidates and their manifestos, and to engage in healthy civic debate and conversation. As a service for public conversation, Twitter is committed to enabling people to make informed decisions when exercising their civic rights," Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter's initiatives, powered by an Open Internet, are directed towards not just ensuring a high voter turnout but also aiding in ensuring voters are involved, engaged and informed throughout the election cycle, it added.

As part of the initiatives, Twitter will launch a customised emoji that will further be supported with a notification and reminder mechanism, which will allow people to voluntarily sign-up for reminders on the day voting starts.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Further, a voter education quiz will engage people in Q&As, equipping them with necessary facts about the polls, the statement said.

Twitter said it has launched an information search prompt with the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officers to make it easy to find credible and authoritative information for the Assembly elections.

These prompts provide credible, authoritative sources of information when people search with related keywords on Twitter's Explore page. The prompt will direct people to resources where they can access reliable information about candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths and more.

In addition to English, the Search Prompt will be available in Hindi, Punjabi, and Konkani, and will be supported by several hashtags.

Besides, Twitter will be hosting workshops and training sessions for non-profits across the five states, which will be aimed at developing literacy materials and pre-bunks to tackle misinformation around the elections.

"... and events of political and civic significance always find a place among the conversations on the service. Public discourse is shaped by these conversations, and we recognise the responsibility that it places on us -- to ensure that people are met with reliable and authentic information as they go out to vote," Twitter India Manager Public Policy and Government Payal Kamat said.

She added that the company has been working in partnership with official authorities, including the Election Commission of India, and will continue to harness the power of the Open Internet to strengthen civic dialogue and encourage quality participation this election season.

Tags

Press Trust of India Twitter Assembly Elections Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Reliance Industries To Invest Rs 5.95 Lakh Crore In Green Energy, Other Projects In Gujarat

Reliance Industries To Invest Rs 5.95 Lakh Crore In Green Energy, Other Projects In Gujarat

Budget Unlikely To Allocate Bank Recapitalisation Fund: ICRA

Hero Electric, Shriram City Team Up To Facilitate Loans For Two-Wheeler Buyers

Zomato To Support Deceased Executive's Family

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Fifth Session In A Row Led By Metal Stocks

Swiggy, TVS Motor Collaborate To Strengthen Electric Commercial Mobility Segment

ICRA Revises Downwards Revenue Growth Forecast For Auto Component Industry For FY 2022

Here Is The Wishlist Of Manufacturing Sector For Budget 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Indian Startups Raised $42 Billion In 2021: Report

Indian Startups Raised $42 Billion In 2021: Report

Yezdi Bikes Are Back: Specifications, Price And Other Details Here

Yezdi Bikes Are Back: Specifications, Price And Other Details Here

Lead Becomes Second Startup To Enter Unicorn Club In 2022

Lead Becomes Second Startup To Enter Unicorn Club In 2022

Working Through A Lot Of Challenges With Government, Says Elon Musk

Working Through A Lot Of Challenges With Government, Says Elon Musk

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement