Friday, Oct 29, 2021
The Nifty 50 index and benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1.94 per cent and 1.89 per cent to 17,857 and 59,984.7, on Thursday, respectively.

2021-10-29T09:06:50+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 9:06 am

The Asian market began the last trading day of this week in the red as almost all indices were trading in the negative zone on Friday early morning. Nikkei 225 was down 43 points to 28,776, Hang Sang down 104 points to 25,451 and the Asia Dow Index USD was trading flat at 3900, losing 6 points around 8.15 am.  

The Nifty 50 index and benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1.94 per cent and 1.89 per cent to 17,857 and 59,984.7, on Thursday, respectively. Banking, FMCG and energy shares came under heavy selling pressure, while midcap and smallcap counters also suffered hefty losses. 

Here are the list of stocks that analysts has given a buy call today:

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

TVS Motor: Buy TVS motor, Stop loss 630, Target 670-680. Ambuja Cement: Buy Ambuja Cem, Stop loss 380, Target 400-410.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities Limited

Adani Ports: Sell Adani Ports 688, Stop loss 701, Target 600

Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia

Asian Paints: Buy Asian Paints at 3100, Target 3200, Stop loss 3060. ICICI Prudential: Sell ICICI Pru 620, Target 600, Stop loss 630

Varun Dubey's Stock Picks  

Buy Motilal Oswal Target Rs 925, SL RS 870. Sell IRCTC FUT Target Rs 870, SL RS 940. Buy Infosys 1700 CE Target Rs 75 SL RS 50. Buy Schaeffler India Target Rs 7500 SL RS 7250. Buy AU Small Finance Target Rs 1275 SL RS 1200. Buy Avenue Supermart Target Rs 5500 Duration 6 to 8 months. Buy Interglobe Aviation Target Rs 2080 SL RS 1960. Buy Allsec Tech Target Rs 500 SL Rs 475. Buy Hindustan Media ventures Target Rs 80 SL Rs 75. Sell RBL Bank FUT Target Rs 195 SL RS 206

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited

Minda Corp: Buy Minda Corp at 147, Target 159, Stop loss 141

ICICI Direct

Buy Gateway Distriparks (GDL) shares in the Rs 255-275 range for a target of Rs 350.

Meanwhile, expressing his view on the market, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said, “Thursday's decisive weakness after a range movement could indicate a sharp reversal of near term uptrend of the market and one may expect further weakness in the coming sessions. The next lower levels are to be watched at 17590-17550 levels by next week. Any attempt of upside bounce from here could encounter resistance around 18040 levels.”

