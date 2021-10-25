Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget

Financial planning calculators can go a long way in helping you estimate how much you need to save regularly to reach a particular objective, say your retirement or children’s education.

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget

Trending

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T09:53:04+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 9:53 am

Financial planning calculators can go a long way in helping you estimate how much you need to save regularly to reach a particular objective, say your retirement or children’s education.

The process starts from setting your financial goals. To meet your future goals, it is important to estimate the amount you would need for that objective, keeping in mind the time frame of the investment and the rate of inflation during the period.

“Goal planning is often understated but it is the first and the most important step of financial planning,” says Anant Ladha, founder, Invest Aaj For Kal, a financial planning firm.

Related Stories

AI, The Problem Solver

The next step is to decide the avenues where you would be investing your money. For goals that are still some time away like your child’s education or your own retirement, it is important to invest in equity because as an asset class it has the potential to deliver returns that beat inflation. While one may invest in stocks, it requires a fair bit of knowledge and expertise. Investing in equity mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) is a better way to invest regularly for a long-term goal.

Once you know the estimated amount for a certain goal, you need to figure how much you need to invest every month to reach the goal. You can get an idea of your goals and required investments by using financial planning calculators.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Goal Planning Calculators

Two basic calculators can help plan for your goals.  The first is a SIP calculator, which can help you estimate the amount you need to invest regularly to reach your goal.  The second is a retirement calculator which helps in calculating your retirement corpus.

When planning for goals, you need to make some assumptions like the rate of inflation, the expected rate of returns on your investment and so on.

Such calculators are easily available online on the websites of financial planning firms, financial product aggregators, mutual fund distributors and their mobile applications.

How To Use These Calculators

Using these calculators is quite simple. You just need to input the required values and the calculator will throw up the results.

Let us take the example of an SIP calculator. You would need to put in figures like how much money you need, the number of years you have left for the goal and the expected return. For example, if you want to get a corpus of Rs 10 lakh in seven years, you need to invest about Rs 7,600 per month at an assumed return rate of 12 per cent. While the rate of return is an assumption, it still gives you an estimate of how much you need to save every month.

A retirement calculator has more input fields. You need to estimate the cost of retirement at current costs and then put in the expected rate of inflation and assume a life expectancy. This helps calculate the required retirement corpus. Inputs like how much you expect to earn on your investments and the returns your retirement corpus would get will help you estimate how much you need to save every month.

Things To Keep In Mind

Ladha has some tips on what one needs to keep in mind while using such calculators. “Firstly, never underestimate inflation and always consider lifestyle inflation. Secondly, never overestimate returns looking at the returns of the past one year or so," he says.

Also, stick to your calculations and goals and give it time. If a goal is 15-20 years away, there is no need to panic or react if the markets perform badly over a certain period. Stopping your SIPs and redeeming your mutual funds during a market crash is a bad idea. 

“Plan your goal and then stick to it. Jumping out of the financial journey is just like jumping off the plane in the middle of a flight,” he says.

Tags

Meghna Maiti finances financial planning budget Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C funding Round Led By Kora Capital

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C funding Round Led By Kora Capital

Stocks In Focus Today: Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, More

Stock Market Forecast This Week: Benchmark Indices May Face Volatility. Know What Experts Are Saying

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) Pull Out Rs 3,825 Crore In October So Far. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme To Open On October 25. Should You Buy?

Market Valuation Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Plunges By Over Rs 1.42 Lakh Crore. HUL, RIL Most Hit

PLI Scheme: Panasonic India Plans To Spend Rs 300 Crore To Enhance Manufacturing

Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 Crore, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Advertisement

More from Business

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

PhonePe Pulls Pulls Back Petition Against BharatPe, Will File Fresh Suit

PhonePe Pulls Pulls Back Petition Against BharatPe, Will File Fresh Suit

ICICI Bank Reports 30 Per Cent Rise In Profit After Tax At Rs 5,511 Crore In Q2

ICICI Bank Reports 30 Per Cent Rise In Profit After Tax At Rs 5,511 Crore In Q2

Power Ministry Announces New Rules For Sustaining Economic Viability, Easing Financial Stress

Power Ministry Announces New Rules For Sustaining Economic Viability, Easing Financial Stress

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement