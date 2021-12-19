Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
These 5 Small-Cap Stocks Jump More Than 450% In 2021 So Far

The global stock markets witnessed extreme volatility due to the coronavirus spread that crippled economic activities across the globe and caused severe financial difficulties.

Trending

As we know the stock market is very unpredictable and it gets even worse when a lot of economic and political uncertainties loom around the world, adding more volatility to the market.

The global stock markets witnessed extreme volatility due to the coronavirus spread that crippled economic activities across the globe and caused severe financial difficulties. Many shares in the Indian equity market crashed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown in March 2020.

With that announcement, there was a bloodbath in the NSE and BSE, sending shivers to the investors. However, among several industries that were badly hit by the covid spread, the pharma and healthcare sector witnessed exponential growth, owing to rising demand by patients in general.

Healthcare and pharma shares hit their 52-week high and many investors earned massive gains in the mentioned period. Not only that but in the last several months, the Sensex has crossed more than 60,000 and Nifty even touched over 18,000. This is seen as a historic high in the Indian stock market.

However, the year, so far, has been a rollercoaster ride for retail investors as the recent spread of Omnicron variant has impacted the market to a large extent. From 60k, the Sensex has come down to 57k.

Among several stocks that hit a 52-week high, here are four small-cap stocks that saw an impressive jump in 2021 YTD.

3i Infotech Ltd

The shares of the Indian IT firm was trading at its YTD low of Rs 6.75 on 1 January 2021, and as on 15 December, the shares touched Rs 116.65. This signifies a jump of over 1,400 per cent YTD 2021.

Olectra Greentech Ltd

The company’s stock was trading at its YTD lowest of Rs 131.90 on 1 January 2021, and as of 16 December, the share touched at its highest of Rs 910.30, registering a jump of over 558 per cent YTD 2021.

Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd

The shares of the electric power distribution company was trading at its YTD lowest of Rs 5.15 on 7 April, 2021, and it touched its highest of Rs 70.45 on 27 July. This indicates a jump of over 900 per cent YTD 2021.

JTL Infra Ltd

The company saw its stock trading at its YTD low of Rs Rs 39.48 on 1 January 2021 and it touched its YTD high of Rs 239.95 on 18 October. This implies an increase of over 450 per cent in its share price.

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd

The yarn spinning mills company’s stock was trading at its YTD low of Rs 76.25 on 1 January 2021, and as of 10 November, the stock was trading at its YTD high of Rs 574.95. This signifies a jump of over 550 per cent.

