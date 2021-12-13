Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tega Industries Makes Bumper Market Debut, Shares List With Nearly 68% Premium

Tega Industries debuted at Rs 753, reflecting a premium of 66.22 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further zoomed 69.33 per cent to Rs 767.10. On NSE, it listed at Rs 760, a gain of 67.77 per cent.

Tega Industries Makes Bumper Market Debut, Shares List With Nearly 68% Premium

Trending

Tega Industries Makes Bumper Market Debut, Shares List With Nearly 68% Premium
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T11:16:45+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 11:16 am

The shares of Tega Industries Ltd, manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, on Monday listed with a premium of nearly 68 per cent against its issue price of Rs 453.

It debuted at Rs 753, reflecting a premium of 66.22 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further zoomed 69.33 per cent to Rs 767.10.

On NSE, it listed at Rs 760, a gain of 67.77 per cent.

The initial public offer of Tega Industries received an overwhelming response from investors as it got subscribed a whopping 219.04 times on the last day of subscription on December 3.

The initial public offer had a price range of Rs 443-453 a share.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Kolkata-based Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining, and bulk solids handling industry through its wide product portfolio.

Meanwhile, this is what the grey market had suggested, as per the report In The Economic Times.

Aprajita Saxena, research analyst at Trustline Securities

The company has a leading position on account of good quality of business with low leverage, high cash in books, high margins and caters to marquee clients.

With a reasonable valuation and positive sentiments around this IPO, we can anticipate the listing around Rs 750, which will give a decent listing gain.

Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena

Tega Industries is poised for a strong listing but investors need to trim their expectations in the busy IPO season.

“Reasonable pricing made the issue attractive," the avid grey market tracker said. "But the premium has cooled off from highs following a market correction and multiple IPOs,” he added.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Tega Industries Tega Industries IPO IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Edelweiss Hikes Stake In Its Subsidiary Edelweiss Wealth Management To 44.16%

Edelweiss Hikes Stake In Its Subsidiary Edelweiss Wealth Management To 44.16%

Zydus Gets Nod For Phase II Clinical Study In Patients With CAPS In Australia

After Posting Double Rise In GMV Today, Paytm’s Share Decline. Should You Buy?

Supriya Lifescience IPO To Open On Dec 16, Price Band Fixed At Rs 265-274/Share

Elon’s Marvin Meme Coin Jumps Over 3,000%; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, NTPC Among Top Gainers

MedPlus IPO Opens Today: Know What Brokerage Houses Say Before You Subscribe

Buzzing Stocks: Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tega Industries, Could Give Gains Today

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Know The Four Types of Cryptocurrencies Based On Their Utility

Know The Four Types of Cryptocurrencies Based On Their Utility

5 Common Tax Filing Mistakes To Steer Clear Of This ITR Season

5 Common Tax Filing Mistakes To Steer Clear Of This ITR Season

US Solar Diplomacy Makes For Good Business For India

US Solar Diplomacy Makes For Good Business For India

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

Read More from Outlook

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions for the latter.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement