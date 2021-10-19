Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Tata Motors Launched 'Punch': Check What Buyers Need To Know

Tata Motors said in a statement the new mini SUV is India’s first sub-compact SUV. It is the recipient of the Global NCAP 5-star rating (16.453)adult occupant protection.

Tata Motors Launched ‘Punch’: Check What Buyers Need To Know

Tata Motors Launched ‘Punch’: Check What Buyers Need To Know
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 9:10 am

Tata Motors on Monday launched its sub-compact SUV 'Punch' in the country, with a price starting at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Designed across Tata Motor's studios in India, the UK and Italy, the model has been developed to herald an entirely new category – the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but big on space, safety, performance and features.

Tata Motors said in a statement the new mini SUV is India’s first sub-compact SUV. It is the recipient of the Global NCAP 5-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection, reported The Indian Express.

Here is what buyers need to know:

1)Bookings for the new Tata Punch had already begun earlier this month for an amount of Rs 21,000.

2) The new Punch is the first SUV from the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and it offers the agility of a hatchback with the DNA of an SUV.

3) Tata Punch has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency – 18.97 km per litre on manual transmission and 18.82 km per litre on an automatic transmission.

4) The new mini SUV comes has recently earned the 5-star safety rating of 16.453 points from Global NCAP, which is the highest adult occupant protection rating points any vehicle has received in India.

5) Tata Punch would sit below Nexon in the company’s product line-up. It features a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is available in both manual and automatic transmissions.

6) The new sub-compact SUV is available in 4 distinct ‘Personas’ – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative, with customisation packs to cater to the varied lifestyle of customers.

