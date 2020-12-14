December 14, 2020
Corona
Tata Group To File Expression Of Interest For Air India Today: Report

Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons has a significant majority stake

14 December 2020
Tata Group will file an Expression of Interest for Air India on Monday, ANI reported, quoting sources. Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons have a significant majority stake, the sources added.

More details awaited

