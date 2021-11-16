Stocks In Focus Today: These 6 Stocks Can Give Profit To The Investors

Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
2021-11-16T08:40:35+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 8:40 am

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty suggest a 60-point gain.

The BSE Sensex rose 32.02 points to 60,718.71, while the Nifty50 was up 6.70 points at 18,109.50 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

Here are stocks that investors should watch out for today, as per Moneycontrol.

PB Fintech: Capital Research and Management Co A/C New World Fund Inc bought 34,18,354 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,192.96 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Ritco Logistics: Barclays Securities India sold 1,24,800 equity shares in the company at Rs 46.36 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

MSP Steel & Power: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 9.36 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 6.54 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 571.74 crore from Rs 445.74 crore YoY.

Sharika Enterprises: The company has received orders from Punjab Energy Development Agency for design, supply, installation and commissioning including 12 Watt LED-based 500 solar lighting systems with 12.8-30Ah, Lithium Ferro Phosphate Battery with 5 years warranty amounting Rs 81.3 lakh.

Sirca Paint India: PGIM India Mutual Fund (PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund) bought 1,63,874 equity shares in the company at Rs 435.74 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Jump Networks: Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale bought 5,95,312 equity shares in the company at Rs 7.37 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

PB Fintech Ltd Buzzing Stocks Business
