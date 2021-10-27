Stocks In Focus Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Ent, Axis Bank, More

The stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 48 points loss.

The BSE Sensex rose 383.21 points, or 0.63 percent, at 61,350.26 on October 26 and the Nifty was up 143 points, or 0.79 percent, at 18,268.40. All the sectoral indices ended higher, with auto, infra and metal indices up 1-2.5 percent.

Here are the stocks that investors should watch for today, as per Mint.

Zee Entertainment: Invesco’s demand that Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd convene a special shareholders’ meeting to oust managing director Punit Goenka and recast the board is not legally compliant, the Bombay high court ruled on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the National Company Law Tribunal will hear if Zee should be ordered to convene the shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank have made binding offers to buy Citi's consumer business in India, valued at about $2 billion, said people with knowledge of the matter.

IDFC: IDFC Financial Holding Company has written to IDFC First Bank informing it on its value unlocking plans. IDFC Financial Holding holds 36.50% equity in IDFC First Bank. Five-year lock-in period for IDFC Ltd as promoter of the bank ended on 30 September, 2020.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender, after market hours on Tuesday, reported a 7.3 per cent rise in its net interest income to Rs 7,900 crore in the three months ended September. Net profit surged 86 per cent to Rs 3,133.3 crore during the period because of lower provisions.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: It will raise Rs 5,347 crore from Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial SA and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, in the largest equity fundraising by an Indian roads developer.

Bajaj Finance: The bank on Tuesday, after market hours, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,481 crore, up 53.4 per cent on year, for the September quarter. Net interest income rose 28 peeerrr cccent to Rs 5,335 crore from Rs 4,162 crore year. Gross NPA was at 2.45 per cent Vs 2.96 per cent a quarter ado, while net NPA was at 1.10 per cent Vs 1.46 per cent.

Dr Lal PathLabs: It said on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Sequoia Capital-backed Suburban Diagnostics in an all-cash deal. The company is purchasing an enterprise value of 18.5X of FY22 audited earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of Suburban Diagnostics.

Meanwhile, below are some companies that are expected to announce their quarter result today. Investors can plug in these stocks too.

These include Larsen & Toubro, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki India, Punjab National Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aarti Drugs, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Arvind, Asahi India Glass, Astec Lifesciences, Balaji Amines, Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat, and more.