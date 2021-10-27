Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stocks In Focus Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Ent, Axis Bank, More

The BSE Sensex rose 383.21 points, or 0.63 percent, at 61,350.26 on October 26 and the Nifty was up 143 points, or 0.79 percent, at 18,268.40.

Stocks In Focus Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Ent, Axis Bank, More

Trending

Stocks In Focus Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Ent, Axis Bank, More
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T09:17:13+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 9:17 am

The stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 48 points loss.

The BSE Sensex rose 383.21 points, or 0.63 percent, at 61,350.26 on October 26 and the Nifty was up 143 points, or 0.79 percent, at 18,268.40. All the sectoral indices ended higher, with auto, infra and metal indices up 1-2.5 percent.

Here are the stocks that investors should watch for today, as per Mint.

Zee Entertainment: Invesco’s demand that Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd convene a special shareholders’ meeting to oust managing director Punit Goenka and recast the board is not legally compliant, the Bombay high court ruled on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the National Company Law Tribunal will hear if Zee should be ordered to convene the shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank have made binding offers to buy Citi's consumer business in India, valued at about $2 billion, said people with knowledge of the matter. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

IDFC: IDFC Financial Holding Company has written to IDFC First Bank informing it on its value unlocking plans. IDFC Financial Holding holds 36.50% equity in IDFC First Bank. Five-year lock-in period for IDFC Ltd as promoter of the bank ended on 30 September, 2020.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender, after market hours on Tuesday, reported a 7.3 per cent rise in its net interest income to Rs 7,900 crore in the three months ended September. Net profit surged 86 per cent to Rs 3,133.3 crore during the period because of lower provisions.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: It will raise Rs 5,347 crore from Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial SA and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, in the largest equity fundraising by an Indian roads developer.

Bajaj Finance: The bank on Tuesday, after market hours, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,481 crore, up 53.4 per cent on year, for the September quarter. Net interest income rose 28 peeerrr cccent to Rs 5,335 crore from Rs 4,162 crore year. Gross NPA was at 2.45 per cent Vs 2.96 per cent a quarter ado, while net NPA was at 1.10 per cent Vs 1.46 per cent.

Dr Lal PathLabs: It said on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Sequoia Capital-backed Suburban Diagnostics in an all-cash deal. The company is purchasing an enterprise value of 18.5X of FY22 audited earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of Suburban Diagnostics. 

Meanwhile, below are some companies that are expected to announce their quarter result today. Investors can plug in these stocks too.

These include Larsen & Toubro, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki India, Punjab National Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aarti Drugs, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Arvind, Asahi India Glass, Astec Lifesciences, Balaji Amines, Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat, and more.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Zee Entertainment Axis Bank Kotak Mahindra bank Bajaj Finance IRB Infrastructure Developers Dr Lal PathLabs L&T Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

K.V. Kamath Appointed As Chairperson Of NaBFID

K.V. Kamath Appointed As Chairperson Of NaBFID

Processed Income Tax Refunds Worth Over Rs 1.02 Lakh To More Than 77.92 Lakh Taxpayers: IT Dept

Future Retail Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Relief From SIAC Stay

SEBI Eases Eligibility Criteria For Superior Voting Right Shares

Jubilant Foodworks Acquire Food Tech Enterprise Hashtag Loyalty For Rs 24.75 Crore

Currency Buzz: Know How Much Rupee Fell Today Against The Dollar

Govt Receives Final Dividend Of Rs 6,665 Crore In FY21 From BPCL

Maruti Suzuki Posts 66 Per Cent Fall in Net Profit In Q2. Buy, Sell Or Hold? Know What Analysts Say

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Business

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl

Neobank Startup Zolve Bags Rs 300 Crore In Series A Round By Partners Of DST Global

Neobank Startup Zolve Bags Rs 300 Crore In Series A Round By Partners Of DST Global

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

RBI Approves Baldev Prakash As Jammu And Kashmir Bank CEO

RBI Approves Baldev Prakash As Jammu And Kashmir Bank CEO

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement