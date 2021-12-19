Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stock Market Upcoming Week: FIIs, Omicron Spread To Dominate The Market Trends

Markets traded under pressure last week following weak global cues and overall investor sentiment remained downbeat throughout the week, several analysts observed.

Stock Market Upcoming Week: FIIs, Omicron Spread To Dominate The Market Trends

Trending

Stock Market Upcoming Week: FIIs, Omicron Spread To Dominate The Market Trends
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T16:24:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 4:24 pm

Domestic equities will be mainly driven by global market trends, foreign institutional investors' movement and developments around the new Covid variant Omicron this week, according to analysts.

Perhaps the market might miss the major economic triggers and everyone will also be watching closely the intense selling from the FPIs.

Markets traded under pressure last week following weak global cues and overall investor sentiment remained downbeat throughout the week, they observed.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,774.93 points or 3.01 per cent. The Sensex plummeted 889 points on Friday in line with a selloff in global markets amid hawkish central banks and rising Omicron cases.

Check what market experts are saying about the stock market this week:

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd

Global markets, Omicron variant, dollar index and FIIs' behaviour will be key factors to drive the market this week. One major event last week was US Federal Reserve's announcement that it will end bond-buying from March, and it also signalled starting rate hike cycle thereafter.

The selling can be attributed to hawkish Fed, rising worries of Omicron, rupee weakness, and most importantly relentless selling by FIIs, Meena added.

Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking

In absence of any major event, global cues will dictate our market trend. Participants are keeping a close watch on the Covid situation due to the new variant and related updates will continue to induce volatility in days to come.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Negative global cues, continued FII selling, absence of any positive trigger and increasing cases of Omicron are likely to continue putting pressure on the market.

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities

In the absence of major domestic events, the market will seek indications from global indices and macroeconomic data, such as the US GDP growth rate, to decide its movement. As global macros are expected to dominate, investors should keep an eye on FII activity to assess trends and stick to a stock-centric investing strategy during range-bound index moves.

Tags

PTI Sensex Next Week Sensex NSE BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

These 5 Small-Cap Stocks Jump More Than 450% In 2021 So Far

These 5 Small-Cap Stocks Jump More Than 450% In 2021 So Far

RIL, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HUL Market Value Drop By Over Rs 2.61 Lakh Crore

Jo Tik Gaya Wo Tikait

Manish Mundra: Moviemaker Or Messiah?

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Sebi To Auction Vishwamitra International Infra's Properties Next Month

ITC Picks Up 8.70% Stake In Mother Sparsh Baby Care. Should You Buy The Stock?

Tech Mahindra to Launch NFT Marketplace; Vodafone to Auction World's First Message

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Take Complete Control On Day 3

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Business

83% of Millennial Millionaires Own Cryptocurrencies Finds Survey, Bitcoin Fall Continues

83% of Millennial Millionaires Own Cryptocurrencies Finds Survey, Bitcoin Fall Continues

RBI Favours Complete Ban On Crypto; It Is A Serious Concern To RBI, Says Governor

RBI Favours Complete Ban On Crypto; It Is A Serious Concern To RBI, Says Governor

Banking Frauds Using Communication Devices Rose By More Than 65% Post Covid

Banking Frauds Using Communication Devices Rose By More Than 65% Post Covid

PPF, NSC, SCSS: Falling Interest Rates in 2021 Hit Senior Citizens Hard

PPF, NSC, SCSS: Falling Interest Rates in 2021 Hit Senior Citizens Hard

Read More from Outlook

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

BWF Worlds, Final Live: History Beckons Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live scores of the world badminton championship 2021, men's singles final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. First world final for both players.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement