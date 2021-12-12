Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stock Market This Week: Key Trends And Know What Experts Say

The market will first react to October industrial output data that grew further to 3.2 percent against 3.1 percent in September. Brent crude and rupee price will also be in focus.

Stock Market This Week: Key Trends And Know What Experts Say

Trending

Stock Market This Week: Key Trends And Know What Experts Say
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T14:33:07+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 2:33 pm

Domestic macroeconomic data announcements and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision are the major events to drive sentiments in the equity market this week, analysts said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 924.31 points or 1.60 per cent.

In the coming week, the market will first react to October industrial output data that grew further to 3.2 percent against 3.1 percent in September. 

The movement of Brent crude, rupee and foreign investors will also be watched by investors.

Meanwhile, check what analysts are saying about the market this week, as per Moneycontrol report.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Santosh Meena, head (research) at Swastika Investmart Ltd

The market will remain busy this week to deal with outcomes of the policy of global central banks where the decision of the US Fed will be the most important. European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan will also come out with their monetary policies this week.

The impact of the Omicron variant on the market has cooled off but the news flows related to Omicron may continue to cause some volatility.

Yesha Shah, head (equity research) at Samco Securities

Domestic inflation data and the FOMC meeting will be crucial events that will dominate movements in the Indian benchmark indices.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities, Ltd

Markets in the immediate term will keenly watch out for the actions on asset tapering and key policy rates in the upcoming US Federal Reserve meet.

Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking

The coming week is going to be critical for the markets as we have some important data and events are lined up. Importantly, we have the US Fed meet scheduled and they will announce the outcome on December 15. Apart from these data, the updates on the global COVID situation will remain on participants' radar, he was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

Though the fear about the new COVID variant has subsided, they are still seeing volatility across the globe and expect the trend to continue next week as well. Going ahead, we feel the recovery would remain uneven, thus recommending continuing with a positive yet cautious approach, the report added.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Stocks Jumped 110% Post Diwali Despite Fall In Market

Gold ETFs Attract Rs 683 Crore In November On Emergence Of Omicron

FPIs Turn Net Sellers In Markets In Dec So Far, Pull Out Rs 8,879 Crore

RIL, Infosys HDFC Bank, SBI, More Add Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore To Market Valuation

Mutual Funds: Sebi Extends Deadline For Risk Management Framework Till April 2022

The Jab Of Life: Covaxin’s Success Proves Bharat Biotech Was On Right Path

Tata Steel: How The Company Exhibits Indomitable Spirit During Covid

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Online Banking Frauds Doubled Post-Covid, Hyderabad Records Highest Jump

Online Banking Frauds Doubled Post-Covid, Hyderabad Records Highest Jump

‘Crypto’ Gets Highest Mentioned on Reddit in 2021; Bitcoin, Ethereum fall continues

‘Crypto’ Gets Highest Mentioned on Reddit in 2021; Bitcoin, Ethereum fall continues

Explained: How Cryptocurrencies Are Regulated Around The World

Explained: How Cryptocurrencies Are Regulated Around The World

Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Is Optimistic About Star Health Despite Discounted Listing

Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Is Optimistic About Star Health Despite Discounted Listing

Read More from Outlook

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Giridhar Jha / On the latest list of the world’s most polluted cities released by IQAir, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Patna are in the 28th and 32nd position, while Gaya and Hajipur also figure in the top 100.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement