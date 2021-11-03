Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
StashFin Appoints Atul Lamba As Senior VP Of Channel Sales & Distribution

This leadership shift in the sales team will empower StashFin to further leverage Lamba's expertise to bring about more ground-breaking innovations in the market.

2021-11-03T12:09:58+05:30
Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 12:09 pm

Neobanking startup StashFin has introduced a key addition to its leadership team, as the company has appointed Atul Lamba as Senior Vice-President of Channel Sales and Distribution. 

Lamba will be responsible for developing product strategies, expanding and leading the sales channel at StashFin. He will be the focal person to drive offline sales business for cards and optimize the desired goal of the company. 

Commenting on his appointment, Lamba said StashFin is one of the fastest-growing fintechs that offers financial solutions to the untapped market. It is run by a highly professional team that follows the core values established by the promoters.

“I am delighted to join the company that I’ve been following closely. StashFin truly operates in an industry with a business model that I am well acquainted with. I look forward to effectively contributing to maximize the productivity and growth of the business.”

Lamba is a banking industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, majorly in retail unsecured lending. He has a proven record of building businesses from the initial phase for well-known banks. He has facilitated continuous business growth by establishing and maintaining strategic alliances with key distribution partners.

In his early experience, Lamba was appointed as the Head of Sales & Distribution - Credit Cards, for more than a decade at IndusInd Bank and was also a part of Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered. He graduated from Delhi University, specializing in industrial relations and personnel management.

Tushar Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of StashFin, said the company is excited to announce the onboarding of Atul Lamba, who will be leading the sales team with an all-new forward-thinking strategy that strengthens the firm’s approach and empowers its sales professionals to excel. 

“Lamba comes with deep insights, vast experience, and an excellent track record in building unsecured business and identifying new sales opportunities. We are sure that his expertise will further enhance StashFin’s unique position amongst customers and partners.”

StashFin Business
