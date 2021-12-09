Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Shriram Properties IPO Subscribed 89% on On Day 1: Should You Invest?

Shriram Properties IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 350 crore. The price band for the offer is Rs 113-118 per share.

Shriram Properties IPO Subscribed 89% on On Day 1: Should You Invest?

Trending

Shriram Properties IPO Subscribed 89% on On Day 1: Should You Invest?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T13:28:34+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 1:28 pm

The initial public offer of Shriram Properties attracted 89 per cent subscription on the first day of the offer on Wednesday.

The quota for the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 4.85 times. The realty player is the 57th company to come out with an Initial Public Offer (IPO) so far this calendar year.

The latest data available on the BSE showed that for 2,93,51,639 shares of the company on offer, bids were received for 2,60,79,375 shares, which translates to a subscription of 89 per cent.

For the RII category, there were bids for 2,56,48,125 shares against 52,83,185 shares on offer.

The category for the non-institutional investors got 4 per cent subscription and that for employees has subscribed 36 per cent. The qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion did not receive any bids on the first day.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

On Tuesday, the company mopped up a little over Rs 268 crore from anchor investors.

The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 350 crore. The price band for the offer is Rs 113-118 per share.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment and/ or pre-payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

About 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Before heading into the IPO, Shriram Properties raised over Rs 268 crore (Rs 2,68,64,99,982) from 34 anchor investors in lieu of 2,27,66,949 equity shares at Rs 118 each, reported The Indian Express, citing data from the stock exchanges.

The anchor investors include the likes of BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and HDFC MF among others.

Meanwhile, this is what brokerage house had said, as per the report in Moneycontrol.

Ravi Singhal, Vice-Chairman, GCL Securities

The analyst saidthe company has been posting losses for the last two years and its revenue has shrunk significantly from its 2019 levels, he said. The losses may extend further this year because of the Omicron crisis.

Clearly, investors cannot apply for this IPO for listing gains, though one may apply for the long term, based on their risk appetite.

Ravi Singh, Vice-President and Head of Research at ShareIndia

The investment firm saidthe infrastructure, realty, construction and mining are major sectors that are performing well and are going to play an important role in the next market rally.

The demand for residential real estate is gathering momentum across the country, and South India, where the company has a major presence, has been a major contributor to this revival.

However, at the current juncture, when the whole market is under the uncertainty of the new covid variant, Omicron, we advise investors to book their positions on the day of listing and wait for overall sentiments to turn around.

Marwadi Financial Services

The brokerage firm recommends investors avoid this IPO because it finds the company’s valuations expensive compared to its peers.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Shriram Properties Shriram Properties IPO IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

RateGain Travel IPO Subscribed 94% So Far On Day 3. Know Brokerage Houses View

RateGain Travel IPO Subscribed 94% So Far On Day 3. Know Brokerage Houses View

Vodafone Idea Shares Zoom 60% In 11 Days. Here Is The Key Reason

Sensex Starts On Choppy Note. RIL, Asian Paints, Infosys, HDFC Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Fall; Shaktikanta Das Says Cyber Frauds Key Obstacle For CBDCs

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Penny Stocks Jumped More Than 1000% In One Year

Indiabulls Housing Finance's Rs 1,000 Crore Public Issue Of Bonds Opens Today

MapMyIndia IPO Opens Today, Raises Rs 312 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Stocks To Buy Today: Infosys, Gland Pharma, HCL, Could Give Profitable Gains

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers’ Protests: Leaders Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Course of Action

Farmers’ Protests: Leaders Meet At Singhu To Discuss Future Course of Action

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

American Financial Company Visa Launches Crypto Consultation For Clients

American Financial Company Visa Launches Crypto Consultation For Clients

Home To Two Richest Asians, India's Bottom 50% Survive On Just Rs 147 A Day

Home To Two Richest Asians, India's Bottom 50% Survive On Just Rs 147 A Day

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; Australia to Create Licencing Structure For Crypto Exchanges

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; Australia to Create Licencing Structure For Crypto Exchanges

Did ArchAngel Pull A Squid For Investors? Rises more than 15,000% but witnessed a sudden crash

Did ArchAngel Pull A Squid For Investors? Rises more than 15,000% but witnessed a sudden crash

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA: When SC Probe Panel Found Six Encounters In Manipur To Be Fake

AFSPA: When SC Probe Panel Found Six Encounters In Manipur To Be Fake

Ashutosh Sharma / Multiple incidents have displayed how encounters are often fake and how AFSPA has been abused time and again in the North East. Here we highlight six cases.

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Gabba Test, Day 2: Head, Warner Punish ENG; AUS Lead By 196

Gabba Test, Day 2: Head, Warner Punish ENG; AUS Lead By 196

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 2 highlights of the first Ashes Test match at The Gabba. Australia were 343/7 at the close of play with Travis Head unbeaten on 112.

Aung San Suu Kyi: A Life In Exile

Aung San Suu Kyi: A Life In Exile

Outlook Web Desk / Aung San Suu Kyi has spent nearly two decades of her life in exile. Daughter of prominent Burmese politicians, Suu Kyi first rose to prominence as a political force after the ‘8888 Uprising’ in August 1998.

Advertisement