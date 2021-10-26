Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Surges Over 300 Points In Early Trade. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel

The 30-share index was trading 318.7 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 61,285.75 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty surged 93.75 points or 0.52 per cent to 18,219.15.

Sensex Surges Over 300 Points In Early Trade. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel

Trending

Sensex Surges Over 300 Points In Early Trade. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T09:51:30+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 9:51 am

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra amid strong quarterly earnings and a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 318.7 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 61,285.75 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty surged 93.75 points or 0.52 per cent to 18,219.15.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 6 per cent, after the software exporter reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net at Rs 1,338.7 crore.

Related Stories

Why is The BSE Valued At Only $350 Million?

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, L&T, ITC and SBI were also trading with gains.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, HUL and Dr Reddy’s were among the laggards.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 60,967.05, and Nifty advanced 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to 18,125.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,459.10 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.15 per cent to $85.30 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Tech Mahindra Bharti Airtel Bajaj Finance Tata Steel HDFC Bank SBI L&T Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Indus Towers Shares Dip After Posting 38 Per Cent Rise In Profit In Q2. Should You Buy?

Indus Towers Shares Dip After Posting 38 Per Cent Rise In Profit In Q2. Should You Buy?

After Posting 30 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Profit, ICICI Bank Beats HUL In M-Cap, Became 5th Largest Firm

Nykaa’s Top 6 Employees To Earn Over Rs 850 Crore Amid IPO

Tesla’s Market Value Tops $1 Trillion After Hertz Orders 100K Cars

Q2 Earnings Impact: Quick Heal Profit Rises 20.1 Per Cent, Jagran Prakashan Profit Soars Sixfold, Newgen Software PAT Up 28 Per Cent

Stocks To Buy Today: ONGC, Canara Bank, IGPL And More

NSE's Registered Investor Base Peaks Past 5 Crore Milestone

CCI Gives Nod To HDFC Bank's 4.99 Per Cent Stake Purchase In HDFC ERGO General Insurance

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Advertisement

More from Business

Facebook Dithered In Curbing Divisive User Content In India

Facebook Dithered In Curbing Divisive User Content In India

RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Open For Subscription. Should You Invest?

RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Open For Subscription. Should You Invest?

Govt Signs Share Purchase Agreement With Tata Sons For Air India Disinvestment

Govt Signs Share Purchase Agreement With Tata Sons For Air India Disinvestment

Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar

Rupee Falls 18 Paise To Close At 75.08 Against Dollar

Read More from Outlook

LIVE | Aryan Khan Bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi To Represent Shah Rukh Khan’s Son In Drugs Case

LIVE | Aryan Khan Bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi To Represent Shah Rukh Khan’s Son In Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / The Mumbai High Court will hear Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Oct 3.

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / On Monday, a lawyer approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and five others for extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Virat Kohli Was Graceful In Defeat, Says Pakistan's Sana Mir

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir is floored by Virat Kohli's gesture towards his opponents even after their 10-wicket thrashing in a T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Americans Join Indian Diaspora In Celebrating October As 'Hindu Heritage Month'

Americans Join Indian Diaspora In Celebrating October As 'Hindu Heritage Month'

Outlook Web Desk / Twenty states of the United States of America have now formally recognized the month of October as Hindu Heritage Month.

Advertisement