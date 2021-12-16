Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Sensex Reverses Four-Day Losing Streak; Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Wipro, Reliance Industries Among Top Gainers

The 30-share Sensex on Thursday closed 0.20 per cent or 113.11 points above its previous close at 57,901.14. The Nifty 50 closed 0.16 per cent or 27.00 points higher at 17,248.40.

2021-12-16T17:15:22+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 5:15 pm

Sensex and Nifty reversed their four-day losing streak on Thursday with index majors as Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Wipro, HCT Tech and Reliance Industries closing in the green today. 

The 30-share Sensex closed the day 0.20 per cent or 113.11 points above its previous close at 57,901.14. The Nifty 50 closed 0.16 per cent or 27.00 points higher at 17,248.40. 

Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest gainer on the Sensex - closing 2.61 per cent above its previous close. Infosys, Titan, Reliance Industries, HCL  Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were the other prominent stocks that closed in the green. 

Maruti was the biggest loser on the Sensex. It closed 1.51 per cent below its previous close. ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma were the other stocks that closed in the red - all of them declined more than 1.40 per cent compared to their previous close. 

On the Nifty 50, Bajaj Finance was the top gainer - closing  2.89 per cent above its previous close. Infosys, BPCL, Wipro and Reliance Industries were the other stocks that closed in the green - rising between 1.70 per cent to about 2.50 per cent. 

Hindalco was the biggest loser on the Nifty 50. It closed 1.77 per cent below its previous close. Cipla, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto were the other major losers on the Index. 

Nifty Midcap 50, however, closed in the red. It closed 0.40 per cent or 34.35 points below its previous close. Nifty Bank also closed in the red at 36,548.65 - which is 240.90 points or 0.65 per cent below its previous close. 

Investors had a temporary relief on Thursday following the U.S. Fed outcome on Wednesday night (as per IST). The central regulator stated it would terminate bond purchasing in March next year and hike interest rates three times when the economy achieves complete employment and the recent surge triggered by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is contained.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude firmed up 0.97 per cent to $74.60 per barrel.

The rupee rose 23 paise to close at 76.09 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday in the backdrop of the U.S. Fed Reserve's announcement. 

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 76.31 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.06 during the day's trade.

 (With inputs from PTI)

Sensex Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Bajaj Finance Infosys Wipro Reliance Industries Business
