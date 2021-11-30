Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, SBI, More Among Top Gainers

The 30-share index was trading 504.75 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 57,765.33 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 149.65 points or 0.88 per cent to 17,203.60.

2021-11-30T10:13:02+05:30
Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 10:13 am

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 500 points in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in index majors TCS, Infosys and Bajaj Finance.

The 30-share index was trading 504.75 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 57,765.33 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 149.65 points or 0.88 per cent to 17,203.60.

Top gainers:

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 5 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, TCS and Infosys.

Top losers:

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's was the only Sensex constituent trading with losses.

 In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index gained 153.43 points or 0.27 per cent to finish at 57,260.58. And the broader NSE Nifty edged higher by 27.50 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,053.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,332.21 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong and Seoul stock exchanges were in the red.

Stock exchanges in the US ended with gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.72 per cent to $73.97 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Business Team Sensex jumps SBI PowerGrid Nifty BSE Business
