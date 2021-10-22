Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points In Early Trade, Nifty above 18,240. HDFC Top Gainer, Followed By Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto

The 30-share index was trading 207.09 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 61,130.59 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 65.65 points or 0.36 per cent to 18,243.75.

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points In Early Trade, Nifty above 18,240. HDFC Top Gainer, Followed By Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points In Early Trade, Nifty above 18,240. HDFC Top Gainer, Followed By Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto
2021-10-22T10:15:01+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 10:15 am

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in opening trade on Friday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Titan and Bajaj Auto amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 207.09 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 61,130.59 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 65.65 points or 0.36 per cent to 18,243.75.

Top Gainers: HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising about 2 per cent, followed by Titan, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,818.90 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.54 per cent to $84.15 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Titan NTPC HDFC HDFC Bank Tata Steel HCL Tech Bajaj Finance Bharti Airtel Nifty Business
