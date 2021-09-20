Rupee Slumps 26 Paise To Close At 73.74 Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee closed at a four-week low of 73.74 against the US dollar. The rupee fell by 26 paise at close on Monday amid sell-off in domestic equities and weaker Asian peers weighing on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, rupee opened at 73.82 against the dollar and closed at 73.74 against the dollar, down 26 paise over its previous close.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.27 per cent higher at 93.44.

Most of the emerging market and Asian currencies were feeble on Monday. There were worries about Chinese real-estate developer Evergrande struggling to meet interest payments on its debts.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.79 per cent to US$73.99 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 524.96 points or 0.89 per cent lower at 58,490.93, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 188.25 points or 1.07 per cent to 17,396.90.

(With inputs from PTI)