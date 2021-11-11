Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Indian Rupee Slips 18 Paise, Close At 74.52 Against Dollar On Thursday

The local currency had slumped 32 paise to close at 74.37 against the dollar on Wednesday.

Indian Rupee Slips 18 Paise, Close At 74.52 Against Dollar On Thursday

Trending

Indian Rupee Slips 18 Paise, Close At 74.52 Against Dollar On Thursday
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T18:01:47+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 6:01 pm

Rupee fell 18 paise to close at 74.52 against the dollar on Thursday as the greenback acquired strength in overseas markets and heavy selling in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.44, then lost further ground to quote 74.59 against the American currency. The local currency eventually settled 18 paise below its previous close at 74.52. On Wednesday, it had slumped 32 paise to close at 74.37 against the dollar. 

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21 per cent up at 95.05.

Analysts told news agency PTI that in the near term, the rupee may trade with an upward bias within a range of 74.30 and 74.80 against the dollar on spot. 

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, rose 0.73 per cent to $83.24/barrel. 

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

BSE Sensex ended the day at 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 59,919.69. The broader NSE Nifty fell 143.60 or 0.80 per cent to close at 17,873.60 on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 469.50 crore, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team rupee Rupee vs Dollar US Dollar Sensex Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Nifty Crude oil Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI To Launch Retail Direct Scheme Tomorrow: Should You Invest in G-Secs

RBI To Launch Retail Direct Scheme Tomorrow: Should You Invest in G-Secs

Elon Musk Continues To Be World’s Richest With Net Worth Of $299 Billion

Instagram Testing New Feature That Lets You Take A Break From Using The App

Will Expose Amazon's Misinterpretation, Contradiction before CCI :Future Retail's Independent Directors

Don’t Judge An IPO By Its Name

India's GDP To Rise By $406 Billion By 2050 In Net-Zero Scenario: Report

ArcelorMittal Posts Rs 34,430 Crore Net Income In September Quarter

Go Fashion IPO To Open On Nov 17. Know The Issue Size And Other Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Business

Volvo Car India Launches New SUV XC90. Check Price And Other Details

Volvo Car India Launches New SUV XC90. Check Price And Other Details

Sensex Slumps Over 300 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, SBI, More

Sensex Slumps Over 300 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, SBI, More

Bitcoin Reaches $65,000, Ethereum Fall Continues

Bitcoin Reaches $65,000, Ethereum Fall Continues

Four Insurance Benefits That Credit Cards Offer

Four Insurance Benefits That Credit Cards Offer

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

T20 WC, Live: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

T20 WC, Live: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement