February 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Rupee Settles On Flat Note, Down 1 Paisa At 72.69 Against US Dollar

Rupee Settles On Flat Note, Down 1 Paisa At 72.69 Against US Dollar

BSE Sensex ended 49.96 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,104.17, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,313.45.

PTI 16 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rupee Settles On Flat Note, Down 1 Paisa At 72.69 Against US Dollar
File Photo
Rupee Settles On Flat Note, Down 1 Paisa At 72.69 Against US Dollar
outlookindia.com
2021-02-16T18:56:39+05:30

The Indian rupee settled just 1 paisa lower at 72.69 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.64 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.63 and a low of 72.85.

It finally ended at 72.69 against the American currency, registering a fall of just 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.68.


Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.29 per cent to 90.21.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 49.96 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,104.17, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,313.45.


Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,234.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.09 per cent to USD 63.24 per barrel.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rupee Rises 5 Paise To 72.63 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI India Mumbai rupee Rupee vs Dollar Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos