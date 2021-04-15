Rupee Gains 12 Paise To Close At 74.93 Against US Dollar

The rupee recouped its early losses to close higher by 12 paise at 74.93 (provisional) against the dollar on Thursday tracking gains in the domestic equity market and easing crude oil prices.

However, a moderately strong dollar overseas weighed on the rupee, forex dealers said.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened weak at 75.19, but recovered lost ground and finished 12 paise higher over its last close of 75.05.

During the trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.92 and a low of 75.33.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 259.62 points or 0.53 per cent lower to close at 48,803.68. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 76.65 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,581.45.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, edged lower by 0.36 per cent to USD 66.34 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading slightly higher by 0.02 per cent to 91.69.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 730.81 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

