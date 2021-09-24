Rupee Falls 4 Paise To Close At 73.68 Against The US Dollar

Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
The local currency opened at 73.77 before it touched an intra-day high of 73.61 and a low of 73.78 against the US dollar

2021-09-24T17:09:16+05:30
Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 5:09 pm

Indian Rupee fell 4 paise to close at 73.68 against the US Dollar as Asian peers were weaker against the American currency at close on Friday.  

The local currency opened at 73.77 before it touched an intra-day high of 73.61 and a low of 73.78 against the US dollar. It eventually closed at four paise less than its previous close at 73.68 against the dollar. The rupee had closed at 73.64 against the dollar yesterday following a rebound of 23 paise. 

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 93.14.

Analysts told PTI that markets appeared to have taken the decision of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) as hawkish as Treasuries moved higher while risk assets saw long unwinding. 

The global oil benchmark rose 0.25% to reach $77.44/barrel. 

BSE Sensex ended 163.11 points or 0.27 per cent higher to reach a lifetime high of 60,048.47. NSE Nifty surged 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent to close at a record 17,853.20.

