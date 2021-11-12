Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Ruchir Sharma Set To Leave Morgan Stanley After A 25-Year Run

Ruchir had joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and officiated as its chief global strategist.

Ruchir Sharma Set To Leave Morgan Stanley After A 25-Year Run

Trending

Ruchir Sharma Set To Leave Morgan Stanley After A 25-Year Run
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T16:47:06+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 4:47 pm

North American investment bank Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as head of emerging markets equity at its investment management business to replace Ruchir Sharma, who is leaving after a twenty-five-year run at the bank, as per an internal memo accessed by the news agency Reuters.

Ruchir had joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and worked as its chief global strategist. 

Oldenburg has spent more than twenty years at the bank's asset management business, officiating as the chief operating officer overseeing its energy markets platform since 2013. The appointment would be effective immediately, as per the memo. 

Further, Eric Carlson would become the head of sustainability, supporting the team’s growth in sustainable investing solutions. 

Sharma is a well-known columnist and an alum of Shri Ram College of Commerce. He has been actively writing for several Indian and foreign publications. Moreover, he is the author of books, namely, 'Breakout Nations' (2012), 'The Rise And Fall Of Nations' (2016) and 'The Ten Rules of Succesful Nations' (2020). 

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Tags

Outlook Business Team Morgan Stanley Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Tata Consumer Acquires Ready-To-Eat Tata SmartFoodz Business For Rs 395 Crore

Tata Consumer Acquires Ready-To-Eat Tata SmartFoodz Business For Rs 395 Crore

Stay Healthy With Wellness Programmes Under Health Insurance Policies

Q2 Results: Abbott India Net Profit Up 6%, APM Terminals Pipavav Profit Dips 13%

Myntra Appoints Nandita Sinha As CEO

Zee Entertainment Posts Rs 266.08 Crore Net Profit In Q2. Brokerage Houses Give ‘Buy’ Call

Family Charters - A Welcome Step Up In The Governance Of Family Businesses And Wealth

PM Modi Says Small Investors Will Get Direct Access To Investing In Govt Securities Market

5 Things To Know Before Applying For An Education Loan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Turn Green, Indian Govt May Meet Top Crypto Stakeholders Next Week

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Turn Green, Indian Govt May Meet Top Crypto Stakeholders Next Week

Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Tata Steel, Sun Pharma

Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Tata Steel, Sun Pharma

Fantico To Launch Gaming Animation NFTs Soon

Fantico To Launch Gaming Animation NFTs Soon

After Posting 23% Rise In Q2 Profit, Bank of Baroda Is Under F&O Ban Today. Should You Buy?

After Posting 23% Rise In Q2 Profit, Bank of Baroda Is Under F&O Ban Today. Should You Buy?

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement