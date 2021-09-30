Reserve Bank of India Removes Indian Overseas Bank From PCA Watchlist

The Reserve Bank has removed Indian Overseas Bank from Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF), following improvement in various parameters and a written commitment that the state-owned lender will comply with the minimum capital norms.

On a review of the performance of the IOB, the Board for Financial Supervision on the basis of the published financial results for 2020-21 found that the bank was not in breach of the PCA parameter, the RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of Minimum Regulatory Capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis, it added.

The lender has also apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place, which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments.

"Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that Indian Overseas Bank is taken out of the PCA restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," the central bank added.

IOB was placed under PCA in 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)