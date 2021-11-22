Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Provides Draft Scheme For Takeover Of PMC Bank By Unity Small Finance Bank

The Unity Small Finance Bank started its operations as a small finance bank (SFB) from November 1. It had been issued a licence under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act (1949) for operating as an SFB in India.

RBI Provides Draft Scheme For Takeover Of PMC Bank By Unity Small Finance Bank

Trending

RBI Provides Draft Scheme For Takeover Of PMC Bank By Unity Small Finance Bank
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T17:59:46+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 5:59 pm

Reserve Bank of India on Monday made public a draft scheme for the acquisition of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank by Delhi-based Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB). The draft scheme by the apex bank envisages the takeover of the assets and liabilities of the beleaguered PMC Bank including deposits, by the USFB in terms of the provisions of the scheme. RBI states this would enable a greater degree of protection for the depositors. 

It added that the RBI would be taking suggestions until 5 PM on December 10 before taking a final call. 

The Unity Small Finance Bank commenced operations as a small finance bank (SFB) from November 1. It had been issued a licence under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act (1949) for operating as an SFB in India. The promoter of the Unity Small Finance Bank Limited, Centrum Financial Services was granted 'in-principle approval' to set up a small finance bank on June 18.

On October 12, the Reserve Bank of India issued an SFB license to the Bharat Pe-Centrum consortium. The SFB was named ‘Unity Small Finance Bank’. It was to take over assets and liabilities of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank). 

The development was in the backdrop of RBI superseding the board of the PMC Bank and placing it under regulatory restrictions in September 2019. The regulatory restrictions included a cap on withdrawal by customers. RBI took the measures after detecting certain financial irregularities, hiding and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer, Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited. 

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The apex bank informed that the Unity Small Finance Bank is being set up with a capital of about Rs 1,100 crore against a regulatory requirement of Rs 200 crore to set up a small finance bank adhering to the guidelines for on-tap licensing. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Unity Small Finance Bank PMC Scam PMC Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Paytm Provided Exit To Chinese Investors At The Cost Of Indian Investors: Bharat Pe Founder Ashneer Grover

Paytm Provided Exit To Chinese Investors At The Cost Of Indian Investors: Bharat Pe Founder Ashneer Grover

SBI Cautions Its Customers On Fraudulent Customer Care Numbers

Airtel Hikes Prepaid Tariffs

Funding Alert: Sleepy Owl Raises $6.5 Million In Series A, Zvolv Bags $1.5 Million

48 Kg Marijuana Recovered From Amazon Delivery Executives In Visakhapatnam: CAIT

Paytm Shares Continue To Plunge For 2nd Day, Tumble About 14%. Should You Buy?

What Is MFU Box And How Does It Help Investors?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Continue To Trade In The Red

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Business Action In The Wake Of COP26

Business Action In The Wake Of COP26

RIL Shares Tumble Over 4% After Saudi Aramco Deal Shelved. Know What Investors Should Do

RIL Shares Tumble Over 4% After Saudi Aramco Deal Shelved. Know What Investors Should Do

El Salvador To Build Cryptocurrency-Fueled ‘Bitcoin City’

El Salvador To Build Cryptocurrency-Fueled ‘Bitcoin City’

Sensex Tanks Over 400 Points. RIL Top Loser, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

Sensex Tanks Over 400 Points. RIL Top Loser, Followed By Maruti, Bajaj Finance, More

Read More from Outlook

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement