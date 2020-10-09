October 09, 2020
RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 4%, Says Governor Shaktikanta Das

Three new external members in the panel voted in today's decision.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2020
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee on Friday decided to hold key policy rates unchanged at existing levels amid high inflation, said Governor Shaktikanta Das. Three new external members in the panel voted in today's decision. 

"Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary at least through the current financial year & next year," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

This was the first meeting of the new MPC which was formed after the appointment of three eminent economists – Jayant Verma, Ashima Goyal, and Shashanka Bhide.

