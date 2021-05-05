RBI Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Liquidity To Ramp Up Covid Infrastructure

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced Rs 50,000 crore liquidity for ramping up Covid-related healthcare infrastructure and services till 2022 in the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across India.

Making an unscheduled speech on Wednesday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the Covid-19 pandemic has reversed the economic situation in India, with the country witnessing a shift from strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis.

Stating that the country needs to come together to marshal resources to contain the spread of the virus, Das said RBI will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and deploy all resources to fight the virus.

He further said that a normal monsoon forecast should help contain food price inflation.

