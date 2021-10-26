Quick Heal Appoints Navin Sharma As New CFO

Cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies appointed Navin Sharma as the new Chief Financial Officer of the company, the company stated in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. He would be succeeding Nitin Kulkarni on the position who resigned on Monday citing personal reasons.

Navin joins the antivirus maker from Sterlite Technologies where he served as the CFO for their technology business.

“As Quick Heal Technologies continues to transform and accelerate our enterprise business under ‘Seqrite’, Navin will be instrumental in delivering on our financial goals. His deep knowledge in all the areas of finance and business strategy will be a valuable asset for the company," MD & CEO of Quick Heal, Kailash Katkar said in the press release.

Quick Heal's board had approved the previous CFO Navin Kulkarni's resignation on October 25, the company stated in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon. His resignation would be effective from the closure of business hours of October 26.

On Monday, the cybersecurity solutions provider had stated that its after-tax profit in the second quarter grew 20.1 per cent at $346 million, revenue grew 23 per cent at Rs 103.8 crore.