Q2 Results: Nykaa Posts Net Profit Of Rs 1.2 Crore, MaxVIL Reports Rs 12.06 Crore Net Profit

Monday, Nov 15, 2021
2021-11-15T09:08:40+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 9:08 am

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates e-commerce beauty company Nykaa, on Sunday said its net profit stood at Rs 1.2 crore for the quarter ended in September 2021.

The company, which was listed on the BSE on November 10, had logged a net profit of Rs 27 crore in the July-September 2020 quarter, FSN said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations, on the other hand, grew 47 per cent to Rs 885.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 603.8 crore in the September 2020 quarter.

According to the filing, Nykaa's Beauty and Personal Care GMV (gross merchandise value) grew by 38 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 1,185.9 crore, while Fashion GMV grew by 215 per cent y-o-y to reach Rs 437 crore.

Fashion GMV contribution to consolidated GMV increased to 27 per cent compared to 14 per cent in the second quarter of FY21.

The monthly average unique visitors increased to 21 million with y-o-y growth of 62 per cent in the Beauty and Personal Care vertical and to 16 million with y-o-y growth of 328 per cent in the Fashion vertical.

Annual unique transacting customers reached 7.2 million with y-o-y growth of 40 per cent in the Beauty and Personal Care vertical, and 1.3 million with 417 per cent y-o-y growth in the Fashion vertical.

Meanwhile, Max Ventures and Industries Ltd on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.06 crore for the quarter ended September and will sell its entire 51 per cent stake in the speciality packaging film business for an enterprise value of Rs 1,350 crore.

The company, which is part of Max group, will sell the 51 per cent stake to its existing joint venture partner Japan-based Toppan Inc, a move aimed at existing specialty packaging film business and focusing on real estate business.

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (MaxVIL) has a presence in real estate and packaging film businesses. It runs a realty business through its 100 per cent subsidiary Max Estates. Max Speciality Films is a 51:49 strategic partnership with Toppan.

MaxVIL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.06 crore during the July-September quarter of this fiscal year as against a net loss of Rs 11.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 380.99 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 293.68 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The Board approved the divestment of the remaining 51 per cent shareholding in Max Speciality Films Ltd to Toppan Inc in two separate tranches at an enterprise value of Rs 1,350 crores, the filing said.

The deal size will be around Rs 675 crore for a 51 per cent stake sale. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including but not limited to the shareholder or other approvals.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Business Team Nykaa Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Business
