Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Q2 Results: IOC, IDFC First Bank, Finolex Industries, DCB Bank, More. Check Who Reported Profit And Loss

IOC reported a 2.1 per cent rise in net profit in the second quarter of the current fiscal as lower inventory gains offset better operational performance.

Q2 Results: IOC, IDFC First Bank, Finolex Industries, DCB Bank, More. Check Who Reported Profit And Loss

Trending

Q2 Results: IOC, IDFC First Bank, Finolex Industries, DCB Bank, More. Check Who Reported Profit And Loss
outlookindia.com
2021-10-31T09:35:54+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 9:35 am

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC): It reported a 2.1 per cent rise in net profit in the second quarter of the current fiscal as lower inventory gains offset better operational performance.

Net profit of Rs 6,360.05 crore, or Rs 6.93 a share, in July-September, compared with Rs 6,227.31 crore, or Rs 6.78 per share, in the same period a year back, according to the company's filing to the stock exchanges.

Sequentially, net profit was higher than Rs 5,941.37 crore earned in the April-June quarter.

Revenue rose 46 per cent to Rs 1.69 lakh crore as international oil prices rose to multi-year highs.

Better operational performance was also offset by higher expenses, which jumped by almost 50 per cent in July-September. IOC also said its board approved an interim dividend of 50 per cent (Rs 5 per equity share) for the year 2021-22.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

For the second quarter of FY 2021-22, the company's product sales volumes, including exports, stood at 20.181 million tonnes. 

IDFC First Bank: The bank on Saturday reported a nearly 50 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 151.74 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 101.41 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, there was a net loss of Rs 630 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Total income during the July-September period of FY22 rose to Rs 4,880.29 crore, as against Rs 4,090.87 crore in the same quarter of FY21, it said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income stood at Rs 4,100.58 crore, up from Rs 3,924.86 crore.

NII (net interest income) grew by 27 per cent on a year-on-year basis to reach Rs 2,272 crore in Q2 FY22, the bank said.

On a consolidated basis, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 110.95 crore, slightly up from Rs 109.03 crore earlier. Total income rose to Rs 4,830.14 crore from Rs 4,090.91 crore.

Finolex Industries: The company reported 89.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.25 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 122.83 crore for the July-September period last financial year, Finolex Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was higher at Rs 1,082.95 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 585.55 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has the highest ever Q2 and H1(April-September) results and reported a significant improvement in operational performance, it said in a post result investors presentation.

Total expenses were at Rs 802.51 crore as against Rs 460.89 crore. Revenue from PVC segment was at Rs 654.34 crore as against Rs 367.83 crore.

PVC Pipes & Fittings segment revenue was at Rs 899.63 crore as compared with Rs 500.83 crore in the year-ago period

DCB Bank: The bank Saturday reported 21 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 64.94 crore in quarter ended September 2021 of this fiscal.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 82.29 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income during the July-September period of 2021-22 was up slightly at Rs 967 crore from Rs 959.33 crore in the same period of 2020-21, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the bank's income from interest was down at Rs 869.27 crore in the reported quarter, as against Rs 878.45 crore in the year-ago period.

There was a dent in the bank's asset quality, as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were up 4.68 per cent of the gross advances by end of September 2021 from 2.27 per cent in the year-ago period. It was down from 4.87 per cent by end of June 2021.

 Likewise, net NPAs (or bad loans) too rose to 2.63 per cent from 0.83 per cent.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs were worth Rs 1,284.93 core as against Rs 573.70 crore, while net NPAs were of Rs 706.95 crore, up from Rs 205.77 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Indian Oil Corporation ioc dcb bank idfc first bank Finolex Industries Q2 Results Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

As Covid Disrupts Global FDI Flows, Has India Managed To Buck The Trend?

As Covid Disrupts Global FDI Flows, Has India Managed To Buck The Trend?

Maruti Expects Impact On Production Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Bharat Petroleum Plans To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures

Department Of Economic Affairs Invites Applications For Next SEBI Chairman

Power Ministry Proposes Amendments To Energy Conservation Act To Push Renewable Energy Resources

Citizen's Belief In The Country's Economic Future Has Diminished: Raghuram Rajan

Index Funds: A Good Starting Point For Beginners

What Makes Retired Bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das The Favourite Of Narendra Modi Govt?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Business

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Demand for a ‘fair probe’ in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence intensifies in farming community as people seek closure.

Mandi Bypolls: World’s Highest Polling Booth Tashigang Records 100% Polling In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi Bypolls: World’s Highest Polling Booth Tashigang Records 100% Polling In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / Tashigang falls in the Mandi parliamentary constituency where all 47 voters turned up to vote for the crucial bypoll elections.

Kohli Faces Pandya Dilemma Ahead of IND Vs NZ WC Clash

Kohli Faces Pandya Dilemma Ahead of IND Vs NZ WC Clash

PTI / Ahead of India's must-win T20 World Cup, Super 12 match against New Zealand, Kohli hinted that he himself might roll his arm over.

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Naseer A Ganai / The blast has occurred at a time when the Poonch operation has entered a 20th day in the region. Poonch and Rajouri districts fall in Pir Panchal region of Jammu.

Advertisement