Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Progcap Bags $30 Million In Series C Funding From Tiger Global, Others

The New Delhi-based company said it will use the fresh funding to enhance the supply chain banking platform for its merchants and corporate network in India.

2021-10-04T12:11:16+05:30
Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 12:11 pm

Fintech startup Progcap said it has raised $30 million (about Rs 222.6 crore) in its Series C funding round led by its existing backers Tiger Global Management and Creation Investments.

Other investors such as Sequoia Capital India also participated in the round, the company said in a statement. Earlier, Sequoia Capital had led the last two funding rounds for Progcap.

The New Delhi-based company said it will use the fresh funding to enhance the supply chain banking platform for its merchants and corporate network in India.

It helps micro and small enterprises in the last mile by providing them access to customised financing solutions and digitising their supply chain.

(With inputs from PTI)

