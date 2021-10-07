Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

PLI Scheme: Extend It To Tyres, Steel Sector For Enhancing Global Value Chain, Says PHDCCI President

PLI scheme will incentivize large domestic and global players to boost production, build a competitive ecosystem and would lead to a more inclusive growth.

PLI Scheme: Extend It To Tyres, Steel Sector For Enhancing Global Value Chain, Says PHDCCI President

Trending

PLI Scheme: Extend It To Tyres, Steel Sector For Enhancing Global Value Chain, Says PHDCCI President
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T14:07:19+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 2:07 pm

Extending the benefits of a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to sectors like tyres and steel will further help in linking India to the global value chains and will give companies a competitive edge in the world market, newly appointed President of the industry chamber PHDCCI Pradeep Multani said on Thursday.

Under the PLI scheme, the government is providing incentives to 13 sectors at present. It includes textiles, automobiles, white goods, pharmaceuticals, specialty steel, telecom, food products, high efficiency solar PV modules, and advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries.

He said that the PLI scheme will incentivize large domestic and global players to boost production, build a competitive ecosystem and would lead to a more inclusive growth.

Related Stories

Birthing Unicorns And Brand-Building

It will also provide a huge impetus to global companies looking for options to set up facilities beyond China.

Extending sectors like tyres and steel under the ambit of PLI scheme would further help link India to global value chains, encourage exports, give companies a competitive edge in the global market and make India a global manufacturing hub in the coming times," Multani told PTI.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Talking about India's economic growth, he said that the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth rate of around 10.25 per cent in 2021-22 and around 9-10 per cent for 2022-23 is expected.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

P&G Appoints Sundar Raman As Global CEO Of Fabric And Home Care Division

P&G Appoints Sundar Raman As Global CEO Of Fabric And Home Care Division

IBSFINtech Raises $ 1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding To Boost Global Growth

Rupee Rises 22 Paise To 74.76 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Fuel Prices Rise Again. How Does It Affect Your Finances?

Valuation Conundrum II: The Role Nifty’s Composition Has To Play

Reliance Retail To Run 7-Eleven Convenience Stores In India

2 Mistakes That Can Land You In Credit Card Debt

Tax Evasion Vs Tax Planning: What Does The Pandora Papers Tell Us

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Business

Srei Moves Bombay HC Against RBI On Overruling Boards Of Two Group Cos

Srei Moves Bombay HC Against RBI On Overruling Boards Of Two Group Cos

Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters

Inox Wind Board Approves Issuing Preference Shares Worth Rs 1,100 Crore To Promoters

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLAT Over Shareholders' Requisition For EGM

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLAT Over Shareholders' Requisition For EGM

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 4,445 Crore Project For Setting Up Major Textile Parks

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 4,445 Crore Project For Setting Up Major Textile Parks

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What Did The Forensic Team Get From The Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What Did The Forensic Team Get From The Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. The fingerprints too had been erased by the fire. A broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans and some metal scrap were among the things that they recovered.

Two Teachers Gunned Down In J&K As Targeted Attacks On Civilians Continue

Two Teachers Gunned Down In J&K As Targeted Attacks On Civilians Continue

Naseer Ganai / The wounded teachers were shifted to SKIMS hospital where they were declared brought dead on arrival. The latest incident happened a day after three civilians were killed in Srinagar and Bandipora.

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

Koushik Paul / With 10 points from 13 matches, Punjab Kings face a tall task to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS here.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement