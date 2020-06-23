June 23, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Petrol Price Touches Two-year High After 17th Consecutive Hike; Diesel Nears Rs 80-mark

Petrol Price Touches Two-year High After 17th Consecutive Hike; Diesel Nears Rs 80-mark

The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs.

PTI 23 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Petrol Price Touches Two-year High After 17th Consecutive Hike; Diesel Nears Rs 80-mark
Former municipal councillor Vijay Sharma, wearing torn clothes, takes part in a symbolic protest against the hike in petrol and diesel price, in Bathinda.
PTI Photo
Petrol Price Touches Two-year High After 17th Consecutive Hike; Diesel Nears Rs 80-mark
outlookindia.com
2020-06-23T10:38:20+0530

Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 55 paise as the oil companies increased prices for the 17th day in a row that took the cumulative increase to a steep Rs 8.5 and Rs 10.01 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.76 per litre from Rs 79.56, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 79.40 a litre from Rs 78.55, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high. 

Next Story >>

Petrol Nears Rs 80-mark, Diesel At New High After 16th Price Hike In A Row

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Fuel price hike Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos