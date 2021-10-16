Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked Again, New Record Highs Scaled In Several States

At the time of publishing, petrol in Delhi was being sold at Rs 105.49 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.22 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol rose to Rs 111.43 per litre and diesel to 102.15 per litre.

2021-10-16T12:03:48+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 12:03 pm

Petrol and diesel prices hiked again by 35 paise taking retail prices of the two fuels as they scaled newer record-highs on Sunday. 

At the time of publishing, petrol in Delhi was being sold at Rs 10.5.49 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.22 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol rose to Rs 111.43 per litre and diesel to 102.15 per litre. At present, petrol has breached the Rs 100/litre mark in almost all state capitals as diesel has breached the mark in a dozen states. Prices vary in states owing to incidence to local taxes. 

This is the third straight day of hike in the fuel prices after a two-day breather. There was no hike on October 12 and 13. 

International Brent crude is trading at $84.8/barrel for the first time in seven years. 

India depends on oil imports to meet about 85 per cent of its domestic oil needs. Therefore, the international prices of crude oil have a significant bearing on the economy. 

(With inputs from PTI)

