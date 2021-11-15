Per-Market Report: 10 Best Stocks That You Should Watch Out For Today

The Indian stock market came back decisively after it saw a slump on Thursday. NSE Nifty regained 18,000 levels surging 229 points whereas BSE Sensex shot up 767 points and closed at 60,686 levels.

According to industry experts, the current stock market pattern signals chances of an upside breakout.

Here are stocks that investors should watch out for today, as per Moneycontrol.

Maruti Suzuki: Haryana Government has approved the allotment of 900 acres of land for Maruti Suzuki's new manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Sonepat district.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a lower profit at Rs 794.4 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 953.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 8,453.4 crore from Rs 9,637.3 crore YoY.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 267.4 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 59 crore in Q2FY21, revenue surged to Rs 3,717.1 crore from Rs 2,760.7 crore YoY.

Ashok Leyland: The company posted a lower loss at Rs 83 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 146.7 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 4,457.9 crore from Rs 2,836.6 crore YoY.

Grasim Industries: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 1,359 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 966 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 22,564 crore from Rs 17,950 crore YoY.

Coal India: The company reported a lower profit at Rs 2,932.7 crore from Rs 2,951.6 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 23,291 crore from Rs 21,153.1 crore YoY.

PI Industries: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 229.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 217.6 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,354.2 crore from Rs 1,157.7 crore YoY.

Nalco: The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 747.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 107.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue surged to Rs 3,592.2 crore from Rs 2,374.9 crore YoY.

ONGC: The company reported higher profit at Rs 18,347.7 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 4,334.7 crore in Q1FY22, revenue rose to Rs 24,353.6 crore from Rs 23,021.6 crore QoQ.

PB Fintech: The operator of Policybazaar will make a debut on the BSE and NSE on November 15. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 980 per share.