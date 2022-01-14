Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Paytm's Canada App To Shut Down On March 14

The company extended to the Canadian market in 2014 and launched the app in 2017 for its Canadian customers. In 2019, the company had opened an office in Montreal.

2022-01-14T13:39:34+05:30
Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 1:39 pm

 Online Payments App, Paytm, will shut down its Paytm Canada App on March 14 this year, the company announced in a blog post on Thursday. 

 “During these unprecedented times, we have had to make some tough business decisions. Unfortunately, as of March 14, 2022 the Paytm Canada App will be shutting down permanently. Effective January 14, 2022, we will be disabling Scheduled Payments and Top-Ups for Paytm Cash which includes, EMT transfers, Canada Post and Bank Transfers,” the company said. 

 “Any bill payments that are submitted and/or that have been pre-scheduled over the next 30 days will be accepted. Should you have an available balance in your Paytm wallet, we would like to recommend using it towards either a bill payment and/or gift card purchase by March 14, 2022,” it added. 

 The company extended to the Canadian market in 2014 and launched the app in 2017 for its Canadian customers. In 2019, the company had opened an office in Montreal. 

 The development comes at a time when the shares of Paytm is struggling at an all-time low in the market, two months after it launched its IPO. Since its IPO, the stocks of Paytm have dropped more than 40%. According to the BSE, on Friday, the shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, was Rs. 995, which is a 52-week low. Meanwhile, earlier this week, the investment banking firm Macquarie has also downgraded Paytm’s target price. 

 Paytm, which was founded in 2010, is a digital payment company that also provides e-commerce and financial services. 

 

 

 

 

