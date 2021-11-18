Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the National Stock Exchange and the listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange was Rs 1,955, against the issue price of Rs 2,150.

Trending

2021-11-18T11:36:02+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 11:36 am

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company, on Thursday plummeted 21 per cent in their market debut, valuing the Ant Group-backed digital payments firm at around Rs 1.11 trillion after it completed India's biggest-ever IPO.

The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the National Stock Exchange and the listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange was Rs 1,955, against the issue price of Rs 2,150. At around 10.25 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1701, down over 20 per cent.

"Paytm, the biggest IPO in India so far debuted the secondary market on a weaker note as compared to our expectations of a flat listing," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,26,737.50 crore in early trade on the BSE.

Ant Group-backed Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore IPO was oversubscribed 1.89 times on the last day of India's biggest share sale last week. This was greater than miner Coal India's Rs 15,000 crore offer a decade back.

The initial public offering of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd received bids for 9.14 crore equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares, according to information available with stock exchanges on November 10.

Paytm had fixed its IPO in a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share.

Incorporated in 2000, One97 Communications is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants.

It offers a range of services, including payment services and financial services.

Launched by a son of a school teacher from a small town Aligarh nearly a decade ago as a platform for cellular recharging, Paytm grew rapidly after ride-hailing agency Uber listed it as a fast cost possibility.

(With PTI Inputs)

