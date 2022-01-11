Shares of One97 Communications Limited, the parent of digital payment company – Paytm have crashed a whopping 48 per cent to hit record low of Rs 1,113.50 on the BSE from its issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. Paytm shares made a weak debut on stock market after it raised a record Rs Rs 18,300 crore in the IPO which ended on November 10. Sharp fall in Paytm shares on the listing day was attributed to high valuations.

Paytm shares have again come under intense selling pressure after global investment banking major Macquarie downgraded the stock. In a report titled Sign Of Headwinds Abating, which was released on Monday, Macquarie has reduced its target price further to Rs 900. This price is around 25 per cent below the earlier target price of Rs 1,200.

Macquarie in its earlier research report, Too Many Fingers In Too Many Pies, released on Paytm’s listing day, wrote, “Paytm’s business model lacks focus and direction.” The report has termed the company “a cash guzzler” and has raised doubts on its scale and profitability.

Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund’s Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has sold off its holdings in Paytm parent One97 Communication, according to the monthly portfolio data, dated December 31, 2021, released on its website. Another scheme from the fund house, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, has trimmed its exposure to Paytm by over 91 per cent, monthly portfolio data as on December 31, 2021, showed.

Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold Paytm Shares?

"Paytm’s payment business accounts for about 70 per cent of revenue, which will be under threat if there are any regulatory changes . Also, its entry into insurance sectors has been rejected by regulators. The stock is trading at about 17 time FY23 sales which seems overvalued considering higher expenses and risk of attrition of senior executives," said Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Paytm is oversold on the hourly chart of the Relative Strength Index, therefore traders can buy in the range of Rs 1,100 to 1,140, stop loss at Rs 1,077 for target of Rs 1,244."

"Paytm's try into insurance was recently rejected by IRDAI, this could also impact its prospects of getting a banking licence. We expect Paytm to touch the levels of Rs 1,050-1,000 in near terms. Investors may remain cautious towards taking fresh positions in Paytm for time being," said Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India Securities.